Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Completes Film Production

The third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, has finished filming yesterday.

According to a post on a Russo Brothers’ Instagram account, the team who directed last year’s critically and commercially successful Captain America: Civil War, have wrapped shooting the much anticipated third Avengers film. The photo (below) has one of the brothers sprawled out on the ground with the other facing away from the camera with the caption, “One down.”

Entertainment Weekly later confirmed that the film had wrapped production after speaking with a representative at Marvel.

The fourth Avengers film will go into production right after as they are being filmed consecutively. Originally, the fourth film was titled Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, but was later changed.

According to Cinemablend, the title change occurred because the title would reveal a spoiler for the Avengers film that preceded it. Feige confirmed the reasoning for the name change was due to it being a spoiler in an interview the publication.

One down. A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The next two Avengers films are slated to be the end of the franchise’s Phase 3 and will center around the conflict against Thanos that was originally teased in the first Avengers film. The latest teaser that showed Thanos was at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, where the villain picked up the Infinity Gauntlet, which when combined with the six infinity stones allows the wearer to submit reality to their whims, and stated, “Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

The film will pit Earth’s Mightiest Heroes along with the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight off the Mad Titan as he tries to gather the six infinity stones to take control of the galaxy.

With the ending of production for the Avengers film and the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event, it’d be interesting to see if any footage is debuted during the live action film presentation. Another interesting thing to note is four statues behind Thanos that are currently being covered with a sign stating, “Display to be revealed Saturday.”

The cast featured in the film are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and many more.

[Featured Image by Mike Stewart/AP Images]