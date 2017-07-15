‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Zombies Trailer Leaks, Pisses Off Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty: WW2‘s new Zombies mode was not supposed to debut until Comic-Con in San Diego next week. A leaked trailer just spoiled Activision and Sledgehammer’s plans for the reveal, but this may be the most horror-filled take on the Zombies co-op mode for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC yet.

The leak appears to have come out of whatever production house is creating the trailer for Activision. There is a client screen at the start while every cut in the remaining one minute and 56 seconds has a scene number count at the bottom right.

The trailer does show quite a bit of the game and greatly ramps up the horror atmosphere over the pulp sci-fi atmosphere from Treyarch’s long-running Zombies saga. It definitely goes for gore over schlock in both tone and setting.

The developers of Sledgehammer Games responded to news of the leak by asking fans to avoid the trailer due to the fact it is incomplete and contains spoilers. Out of respect to those who do not wish to see spoilers, it will not be posted here. It’s clear the leak has made both studio co-founders extremely unhappy.

The official Sledgehammer Games Twitter account shared the following post.

Leaks aren't ideal, but know that we appreciate the support. We're almost done with the Nazi Zombies Trailer. Hang tight, it'll be worth it! — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 15, 2017

The real meat though starts with co-founder Michael Condrey, followed by a more agitated Glen Schofield.

We’re working hard to finish the official Nazi Zombies trailer. Please respect the craft & avoid spoilers today, final trailer coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gE93Ucdeh7 — Michael Condrey (@MichaelCondrey) July 15, 2017

Leaks suck, spoils it for everyone. Avoid the leaked trailer, wait a few more days for the real thing. It's worth it. #pissed pic.twitter.com/VKUQgN7iAr — Glen Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 15, 2017

You spend almost three years on something & with 5 days until reveal some &$#%}!! leaks our trailer. Bummed, disappointed. — Glen Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 15, 2017

The official Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies reveal is scheduled for Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m PT. It is one of three titles Activision is taking to the annual convention, per an official blog post. A panel on Crash Bandicoot happening just before the Zombies reveal and then a Friday panel on Destiny 2‘s narrative journey.

As for what is known about Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies, it looks like it will be one of the horrific Zombies modes introduced yet. Images shared by Sledgehammer reveal some grotesque imagery of heavy bodies split open to reveal experiments and modifications performed on the dead flesh.

Expect a heavy Dead Space vibe as both Schofield and Condrey directed the 2008 sci-fi horror games under the EA Redwood Shores banner, which later became Visceral Games.

The Call of Duty: WW2 zombies mode will take place during World War 2 with a back story based on real event, per Schofield’s interview published in Edge Magazine last month. Meanwhile, Condrey added that it will be unique to their “Dead Space signature.”

[Featured Image by Sledgehammer Games / Activision]