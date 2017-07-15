‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Talks ‘Chabby,’ Murder Mystery Brings Chad And Abigail Together?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease “Chabby” will end up back together one day. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the new head writer talks about Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller). His first question when starting on the soap opera was how to reconcile the two characters.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up on the long-running series.

In the interview, the new head writer explained that the first question he had was how was he going to bring Chad and Abigail back together. He came up with an idea, using the existing storyline of Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder mystery. The story had already been written by Dena Higley and Ryan Quan.

When Carlivati came in, Deimos was already dead. However, he was able to restructure it a bit, changing the murderer and lengthening the story. The reason he did this is so that the murder mystery would have an impact on some of the fan-favorite couples on Days Of Our Lives.

“Chad and Abigail were front and center in the quadrangle with Gabi [Camila Banus] and Dario [Jordi Vilasuso]. Coming in from the outside, I felt that they were doing a really good job with that. But as you learn the history and talk to people at the show, you realize that the couple that has the real history is Chad and Abigail. So one of the stories I focused in on right away was how are we going to move Chad and Abigail back together.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, executive producer Ken Corday teased months ago that “Chabby” is end game. So, how does Ron Carlivati plan to reunite Chad and Abigail?

The new head writer explained that he decided to use Deimos’ murder as inspiration. He changed who killed Deimos on Days Of Our Lives. The story was made a bit longer, but for a good reason. It is through the process of the murder mystery that would help bring certain couples back together.

Fans can already see this with Gabi supporting JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) when he was being interrogated. Chad and Abigail talked about their memories from the night at Martin House. Then, there was the kiss that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) shared. There is even the storyline of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) kissing. This excited “Ericole” fans but did not please those who were rooting for Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole.

What do you think of what Ron Carlivati teased about “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Will Deimos Kiriakis’ murder help bring Chad and Abigail back together?

