Kim Kardashian Slammed For Acknowledging Beyonce’s Twins, ‘She And Jay-Z Don’t Like You’

Kim Kardashian is being put on blast for acknowledging Beyonce’s twins.

After the singer sent the world into meltdown on July 14 by sharing the first photo of her and husband Jay-Z’s month-old twins, Kardashian spread the love for the family by liking the star’s photo on Instagram – but fans aren’t happy.

Kardashian appeared to be one of the first to like Beyonce’s photo with her babies – which has since gained more than 9 million likes in just over 24 hours – as noted by Refinery29, and fans of the pop superstar were quick to lash out at the reality star for her fast fingers.

“@KimKardashian so you tryna be funny? Don’t like Beyonce’s pictures,” Twitter user @turkBISH hit back at the reality star after seeing that she’d quickly clicked the like button on the “Formation” singer’s family photo that introduced her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, to the world.

“She and Jay-Z don’t like you and Kanye. Get that through your head,” they then added on the 140-character site, referring to the rumored feud that’s surrounded Kim and Beyonce for years.

“Kim K liked Beyonce pictures lmakoooooooo she tryna be funny,” @ShawtieMac then added of the mom of two clicking the like button on the photo.

According to the site, the backlash Kardashian received from fans was so aggressive she supposedly then opted to unlike the photo on the social media site.

But that doesn’t mean the drama stopped.

Social media users continued to slam Kim on Twitter for her Instagram activity, joking that she was plotting ways to steal Beyonce’s spotlight after acknowledging the birth of her twins.

“Kim thinking of a way to have twins and blow up the internet,” @zinahjane97 joked.

“Beyonce has the most liked picture on [Instagram]. So expect Kim to post Saint and Kanye or Kylie [Jenner] to have a sex tape,” @YoureASHy added, joking that Kardashian is currently finding a way to get her name back in the headlines with her famous family members.

Kardashian hasn’t commented on the backlash, though she and Beyonce have had a rocky history over the years.

The two have been photographed together on multiple occasions in the past due to their husbands, Kanye and Jay-Z, being friends. However, it’s been rumored since that the two aren’t exactly on the best terms.

Feud rumors have swirled around them both for years, though Kardashian denied the allegations and even called Beyonce “the sweetest” when discussing their relationship with Sway Calloway on his SiruisXM radio show in 2013.

“That is so not true. She’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” Kim responded when asked if she and the singer were really caught in a nasty feud. “We’ve never even talked about [the feud]. It probably doesn’t come up in conversation because they get so many ridiculous stories brought to them.”

But despite Kim denying the feud reports four years ago, sources claimed just last week that her and Beyonce’s supposed drama boiled over again after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly sent the new mom a collection of baby gifts worth $150,000 to celebrate the birth of her and Jay-Z’s twins.

Sources alleged that Kim had packaged up her KKW contouring kits and even picked out some clothes for Blue Ivy and put them in an extravagant gold box which she then sent to the “Crazy In Love” singer, but said that she rejected the items and sent them back to the reality star.

However, Gossip Cop has since busted the report and denied that Kardashian had reached out to the star with gifts following the birth of her twins.

The false claims came shortly after it was reported Beyonce shut down the entire fifth floor of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, in June to give birth to her twins.

What do you think of the backlash that stemmed from Kim Kardashian liking, and then quickly unliking, Beyonce’s Instagram photo of herself and her twins?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]