‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For July 18: Kevin & Chloe Face Drama, Billy & Victoria Discuss Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 18, reveal that one couple is standing on the brink of their new life together. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are preparing for their life with little Bella (Gia Poeme) in Oregon. In fact, on Tuesday, July 18, Kevin will assure Chloe that nothing stands in their way now. Enter Victor (Eric Braeden).

Dr. Harris (Ron Melendez) told Victor on Monday, July 17, that Chloe has escaped and The Mustache has tracked down the runaways. Victor finds them in the hotel and a showdown ensues. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, Victor will kick up a ruckus at the door of the hotel room. He will demand that they open up the door for him according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Kevin will ask who’s at the door, with The Mustache snapping back that it’s their worst nightmare. Chloe will begin to panic as she realizes that Victor has caught up with them, while Kevin will try to be a calming influence. He obviously needs to have the presence of mind to rationalize with Victor so that everyone gets what they want. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that a face-off will ensue.

Victor will explode at Kevin and Chloe for messing up his plans. Kevin will point out that it is in everyone’s best interest if Chloe leaves with him and disappears out of their lives forever. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that The Mustache is likely to agree with them and will let the lovers take care of each other.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) have had a lot of their collective plates lately, according to spoilers. Young and the Restless fans can expect the couple to talk about their family on Tuesday, July 18. Billy will want to check in with Victoria that she is fine with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) being around their children. Billy will realize that it may be too early for the kids, and may abide with Victoria’s decision if she thinks it’s too soon.

Billy will tell Victoria that he thinks that his relationship with Phyllis is a good one, and Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria may relent about letting the kids be around Phyllis, but that does not mean that she welcomes it. Does Victoria want Billy back, and therefore she doesn’t want the children to get attached to Phyllis?

Other Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things are heating up in the cabin. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Jack (Peter Bergman) kiss, and Nikki suddenly pulls away from him. But does she really not realize that their bond has been growing stronger for months? Stay tuned as more hot news develops in the cabin on Young and the Restless.

