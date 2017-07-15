‘Descendants Of The Sun’ Season 2 Starring Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo To Premiere After Their Wedding

Descendants Of The Sun Season 2 starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will reportedly premiere soon. The SongSong couple will be reprising their roles of Yoo Shi Jin and Dr. Moyon in the DOTS Season 2, as per recent reports.

According to the Christian Post, it is speculated that the Descendants Of The Sun Season 2 will be premiering after popular KiKyo couple’s wedding. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo recently announced that they will be tying the knot in October 2017. Their wedding announcement was celebrated by KBS drama with DOTS Season 1 marathon.

To add to the increased rumors, the Battleship Island actor also shared a picture of the cast with a caption that simply said DOTS, on his Instagram account. The picture is already filled with Descendants Of The Sun and SongSong couple fans’ comments.

However, OppTrends reported in May 2017, that the popular KBS’s K-drama will be returning in 2017. The KBS team has confirmed the news of the DOTS Season 2, but is keeping mum on the cast. The report added that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are reportedly very busy with their commitments towards other projects and will not be able to make a comeback on the Descendants Of The Sun Season 2.

Not only this, the 31-year-old actor has even confirmed that after the release of Battleship Island, his upcoming movie project, he will be taking a vacation from work. The actor wishes to enjoy his life and does not want to burden himself more with work. He said that since his debut, he is pressured to take up projects one after the other and would like to take a break now.

“My biggest hope for the year isn’t only that the movie succeeds. This movie is a movie that will be daekbak no matter what anyone says. This is coming from the confidence of someone who participated as a member in this project. I’ll spend the free personal time as fully as possible. I’ve always searched for my next project after finishing one. That’s why this year I want to rest a bit and spend time as the 30-year-old Song Joong Ki.”

The Descendants Of The Sun actor does not seem to be eager to return to the screen after completing his current projects and has not committed to any other movies. Song Hye Kyo has not even taken up any new projects. The actress is enjoying her work endorsing brands and has not confirmed any movies or K-drama projects.

According to the head of KBS’s drama department, Jung Sung Ho, the team really wishes to bring back the DOTS Season 2 for its worldwide fans, but they wish to do it right. They know that fans have high expectations from them and they wish to make them happy.

“We want to repay viewers with the next Descendants of the Sun. We are grateful to viewers, overseas fans, staff, and actors. The drama was more than a domestic syndrome; it established a third wave of Hallyu. KBS will strive to produce a second Descendants of the Sun to meet expectations and repay viewers. We plan to launch a 2017 Descendants of the Sun project for broadcast in 2017 through negotiations with the cast and production team.”

[Featured Image by Ahn Young Joon/AP Images]