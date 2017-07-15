Jessa Duggar Warned About Putting Her Son In Danger After Sharing Cute Instagram Photo

Jessa Duggar shared a photo of her infant son that has some fans concerned about his safety.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s youngest son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, loves one of his stuffed animals, but some of Jessa’s Instagram followers have warned the mother of two that it could be a potential choking hazard.

On July 14, the Counting On star shared a photo of 5-month-old Henry holding “Mr. Squishels,” a plush giraffe toy with large glass eyes. Most of Jessa’s followers ignored the toy because their attention was drawn to Henry’s big blue eyes.

“He is just a cute little angel with beautiful blue eyes,” wrote one Duggar fan.

“Look at those baby blue eyes! He’s so precious!” another commented.

However, a handful of Jessa’s followers were distracted by what Henry is doing with his stuffed giraffe in his mother’s social media snapshot. It looks like the little boy is trying to chew on one of the toy animal’s eyes, and this has some fans worried that Henry may eventually loosen the glass eye. They pointed out that it could become a potential choking hazard if it pops off in his mouth.

“Mr. Squishels is not an age appropriate toy. Those toy eyes can come off and choke poor Henry. Just saying…” wrote one fan.

“Check the giraffe’s eyes to make sure they don’t come loose in his mouth,” commented another.

Mr. Squishels and Henry. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Nikki Fleming, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told U.S. News & World Report that the eyes of stuffed animals can indeed be choking hazards for children under 3 years of age. Back in May, AOL News reported that thousands of Douglas Plush Toys had to be recalled due to reports that the plastic eyes of the stuffed animals were popping off, so this is something that does happen.

According to the Spruce, plush animals with embroidered eyes are safer options for young children like Henry who are at that stage where they stick everything in their mouths.

Mr. Squishels A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Jessa hasn’t responded to the criticism of Henry’s giraffe, but she did something that distracted fans from the potentially dangerous toy. A few hours after she shared the picture of Henry, she posted a photo of his older brother, Spurgeon, for her followers to gush over. In the proud mamma’s snapshots, both little boys are strapped into their car seats, and looks like Spurgeon might be watching his younger brother play with Mr. Squishels.

Big bro. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Fans responded to the second picture by commenting on Spurgeon’s cute curls and saying that the little boy is Jessa Duggar’s mini-me.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Facebook]