Michael Strahan Reveals How He Really Feels About Ryan Seacrest Hosting ‘Live’ With Kelly Ripa

Michael Strahan is finally speaking out about Ryan Seacrest taking over his gig sitting alongside Kelly Ripa on the formally titled Live With Kelly and Michael.

Confessing what he really thinks of Ryan’s permanent role on the show, now titled Live with Kelly and Ryan, Strahan, who has previously stayed tight-lipped about Seacrest taking on the role, is now revealing how he really feels about his replacement.

“He’s doing great. He’s doing great,” Strahan told E! News at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 13 when asked for his honest opinion of how Seacrest is doing sitting in his former chair alongside Kelly.

Suggesting he has tuned into the series despite his past drama with Ripa after it was revealed that he would be leaving the show last year, Michael, who left the morning talk show for a permanent spot on Good Morning America, added, “I’m happy for him and good luck to the show.”

Michael had previously stayed pretty quiet about being replaced by Ryan since the big news was announced in May, though Seacrest did tell the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that the former host was a gentleman after it was announced that he was joining the popular morning show and even congratulated him on the gig.

Seacrest told the publication that Strahan sent him a bottle of wine to celebrate his partnership with Kelly and then gave him a little advice on how best to handle the show.

“[Strahan] said to me, ‘Ryan, I was most worried about doing something the night before so we had something to talk about in the first 20 minutes,'” he revealed of the advice the former football player gave him ahead of his first day on the job. Michael then advised, “‘so just make sure you’re doing something.'”

It was confirmed that Ryan would be Kelly’s new permanent co-host just over a year after the series exploded with drama in the wake of Strahan’s sudden departure and big move to become a permanent anchor on Good Morning America.

Michael’s exit from the show caused a whole lot of friction between himself and Ripa when it was officially confirmed by the alphabet network that he would be leaving in April 2016 as reports claimed that Kelly was left “blindsided” and furious about his decision to quit.

Ripa then took a week-long break from the series after the news that Michael would be leaving was announced and reports have repeatedly claimed that the former friends, who starred alongside each other daily on the ABC series for four years between 2012 and 2016, have not been on good terms since.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]