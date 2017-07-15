‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Reportedly Begging Him To Come Back Despite His Very Public Affair

Melissa Meeks is having second thoughts about dumping her “hot felon” hubby, Jeremy Meeks. The two parted ways after Jeremy was caught cheating on Melissa with another woman. Although she was mad at first, a source told Hollywood Life that she is desperately trying to win him back.

“Melissa is refusing to accept that the marriage is over. She’s begging Jeremy to come back to her and the kids,” the source explained. “She was angry at him at first; when he first came back from his trip to Europe she kicked him out and was threatening to leave him. She was saying she was going to file for divorce, but then as soon as he filed the papers she had a huge change of heart.”

The insider added that Melissa has been calling Jeremy nonstop and won’t leave him alone. Their marriage fell apart after Jeremy was caught making out with the heiress of Topshop, Chloe Green, in public. The two hooked up while Jeremy was modeling in Turkey. Their make-out session took place out in the open on a yacht, and Melissa found out about the affair after a fan forwarded her photos on social media.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Melissa confronted Jeremy Meeks about the pictures when he returned to their California home. After a big fight and a lot of discussion, the two decided it was time to part ways. It isn’t clear why Melissa had the sudden change of heart, but she allegedly asked him back after he officially filed the divorce papers. There’s no telling if Jeremy will take Melissa back or move on with his life. If they do get back together, we can only hope that he will get his act together and stop cheating.

Jeremy is an ex-con who rose to notoriety when his mugshot was posted online in 2014. The picture quickly went viral and fans dubbed him as the world’s hottest felon. After being released from jail, Jeremy turned his life around and started modeling. His success was driven by the popularity of the mugshot, though it now looks like he’s having trouble handling the spotlight.

According to Page Six, Jeremy doesn’t want anything to do with his wife of eight years. The two had one child during their marriage, Jeremy Jr. He also shares a son from another relationship. Although Jeremy reportedly apologized for his actions in Turkey, he still wants to go through with the divorce.

Happy 4 th of July from me and my boys !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

“He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,” Melissa revealed. “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

Melissa has not commented on the reports that she wants to get back with Jeremy Meeks. Their divorce has not been finalized in court.

[Featured Image by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Images]