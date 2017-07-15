Gwen Stefani New Music Details, Star’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Makes Appearance With 27-Year-Old Girlfriend

The wait is soon to be over for new music from pop icon Gwen Stefani. Fans have eagerly awaited new tracks by the star to follow up her latest album This Is What The Truth Feels Like, released in mid-2016.

Although the talent’s most recent album was much-anticipated, it struggled to turn out any chart-toppers. The album was very much a therapeutic creation by Stefani, as the singer noted in a variety of interviews ahead of its release. Gwen focused on the pain felt following her difficult split and divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale and also shed light on her new romance with country singer Blake Shelton.

It will be exciting to see what direction Stefani will take with her new music. She and Blake continue to be the it couple of the music industry and seeing as their relationship carries on as a solid one, it’s likely that lyrics will celebrate her adoration for the country star, yet based on her track record, Gwen’s sound will be entirely unique.

Stefani shared her intention to release new music recently when chatting with The Weekender, as Idolator relays.

“I’ve been working on new music, which I’m so excited to release this year. I can’t say too much about it just yet, but I’ve had so much fun in the studio,” Gwen stated.

Stefani really has stood the test of time in the music, fashion, and entertainment industries. The 47-year-old has been in the spotlight since the mid-90s as the frontwoman of No Doubt. As a solo artist, Gwen has demonstrated that she has the musical know-how and pipes to stand out on her own and still rivals the younger generation of pop divas on the charts.

Gwen has always been a force of nature and during her marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale, the beauty seemed to always gain the brighter spotlight. A rumored affair brought the marriage to its close after 13 years, but as noted, Gwen has moved on in love, as has Gavin, who now appears regularly on the U.K. version of The Voice.

Recently Rossdale has been spotted out in London with his model girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, who is one year younger than Gavin’s model daughter, Daisy Lowe. As The Sun notes, the 51-year-old rocker and 27-year-old German model have been dating since April and seem to be getting serious.

