Sharna Burgess Talks ‘DWTS’ Dream Wedding, Says Maksim Chmerkovskiy And Peta Murgatroyd Are King And Queen

Sharna Burgess needs to find herself a Prince Charming because she has already found the type of castle she wants to get married in. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharna relived the magic of Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s fairytale wedding. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancers tied the knot at Oheka Castle, a Long Island estate that Burgess describes as “the most beautiful place on earth.” Sharna told ET she hopes there’s somewhere just like it so she can get married there.

Burgess, who attended two weddings last weekend (after attending another bestie’s wedding in Berlin, she flew to Maks and Peta’s ceremony just in time to serve as a bridesmaid), revealed that the DWTS pros were completely “wrapped up in their love and in their moment” as they exchanged vows in front of 300 guests at the outdoor ceremony. Sharna said while Peta very clearly planned out what she wanted to say to Maks in her self-penned vows, the groom wanted to speak from the heart.

“I think he was so taken by the beautiful words that Peta said that he almost didn’t know what to say, with the exception of that he will love her forever, and protect her, and do everything for her and Shai in his power,” Burgess revealed.

“That is Maks to a T. He is her king and she is his queen. I know they are going to do everything in their power to make each other happy forever.”

It is clear that Maks and Peta are Dancing With the Stars royalty, and their 6-month-old son, Shai, is their “prince of honor.” Sharna Burgess and wedding planner Nicole Volynets both agreed that the DWTS wedding was magical. A rainbow even made a cameo as the newlyweds posed for pictures outside, and Volynets revealed that Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a tear in his eye as he expressed his love for Peta.

After the whirlwind wedding weekend, Sharna Burgess posted a photo of herself with the bride and groom to Instagram, captioning it with a beautiful tribute to Maks and Peta’s love story. In her post, Sharna revealed that Maks and Peta were meant to be and that “so many of us knew that” even before they did.

Burgess also wrote that it was an honor to stand beside the DWTS lovebirds as they exchanged their vows, and she wrote this message directly to Maks.

“I don’t think there are words to describe the love beaming out of you when you looked at Peta. I know you will always love and protect her and your Shai no matter what life throws at you. She is absolutely your Queen, and you are absolutely her King.”

Take a look at the video below to see Sharna Burgess talking about the Dancing With the Stars couple’s dream wedding.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS]