Nicole Kidman Celebrates 50 By Putting Nipples On Display For Risqué Photo Shoot

Nicole Kidman is proving that age is most definitely just a number after stripping down – and putting her nipples on full display – for a risqué new photoshoot.

The Big Little Lies actress stunned in a new shoot for Love Magazine where her nipples are front and center on the magazine’s August cover as she posed in a tight red swimsuit and a cowboy hat, possibly as a nod to her husband of nine years, country superstar Keith Urban.

The publication posted their latest cover to their official Instagram account on July 14 and revealed in the caption that Nicole actually admitted that she somewhat regretted stripping down for the skin baring shoot afterward.

“I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, what was I doing?” Kidman said after stripping down to a swimsuit and showing off her nipples for the shoot just weeks after turning 50-years-old. Nicole then joked that she “lost my mind!”

“How are the shots? Do they look crazy?” she then asked after recalling how she got pretty close to nude for the magazine.

Though Nicole didn’t reveal what inspired her to strip down and show off a whole lot of skin for the magazine’s latest cover in the tight swimsuit, it was just last month that Kidman spoke out about age being just a number when accepting her award Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards in London.

“I want to tell all the women out there – it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50,” Kidman said at the British award show on June 6, per E! Online.

“I’m going to take this as a birthday present,” she continued during her speech. “I’m about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.”

But while Nicole is putting her nipples on display in a red swimsuit for her latest cover, her risqué shoot is actually a lot more covered that the star has been on screen recently.

Kidman recently spoke out about her struggles while filming for the popular HBO series Big Little Lies where she admitted that she felt “humiliated” and stripped bare emotionally as she filmed scenes for the show – often semi-nude – as her character was physically abused by her husband.

“I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom at the very end… I was lying on the floor and I just wouldn’t get up in-between takes,” Nicole told W Magazine of how she was left feeling “deeply humiliated” and “deeply affected” by the emotional scenes she was filming.

“I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on,” Kidman continued of being almost nude in the interview, revealing that she had to be covered over by a towel by the show’s producer because she was lying almost nude on the floor and couldn’t get up in between takes.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT]