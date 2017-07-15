Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Allegedly Has History Of Alcohol Abuse Too

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce was reportedly because of the Batman vs Superman actor’s alcohol addiction. It was recently reported that the 44-year-old actor’s new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus also has a history of alcohol abuse.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have apparently struggled with alcohol addiction at some point in their lives. According to Celebrity Insider, the Saturday Night Live producer has reportedly fought alcohol addiction and has also received a drinking charge once.

The report added that according to the recent court documents produced, Shookus received a citation on March 26, 2000, for possession of a malt beverage. The SNL producer’s representatives have not provided any official comments on the rumored report yet.

Just like Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck has also struggled with alcohol addiction. He went for a 30-day rehab program in 2001, and then again in March 2017 before finalizing his divorce with Jennifer Garner, for alcohol abuse. Keeping aside Affleck’s affair with Shookus, which is attracting a lot of headlines, Ben and Jen are still currently focusing on co-parenting their three kids.

According to Mercury News, in March 2017, some unknown event took place that called for the Batman vs Superman actor’s admission to alcohol addiction and rehab sting. The report further stated that it was after Affleck’s second round to a rehab center this year that made Garner take a step toward their divorce.

“With Affleck’s rehab revelation, this news suggests that there may have been some event about a month ago, related to his self-reported addiction to alcohol, that finally made Garner say she’s had enough with the marriage, which in turn made Affleck finally realize he needed to get help.”

The Batman vs Superman actor was said to be “feeling great” and “hopeful for the future” after completing rehab treatment for alcohol addiction, Us Weekly reported. The report further added that Garner and Affleck want to set a good example for their kids and are completely devoted toward their well-being.

“They are not a couple by any means, but they are resuming their coparenting arrangement… He [Ben Affleck] is very appreciative of Jen being so supportive and giving him a chance to get better. She has always been there for him and continues to be.”

Affleck revealed that he wants to be the best father he can be to his three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Garner is known to be very supportive of her estranged actor-husband, and Ben is grateful for that.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

According to People Magazine, since Ben Affleck has overcome his alcohol addiction, he is spending more time with his kids. He remains in a very upbeat mood and even the kids are enjoying his company.

In her tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, Garner had already indirectly hinted toward Affleck and Shookus’ romance. She had said that Ben is “a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]