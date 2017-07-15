Evo 2017 Live TV And Stream Channels: ESPN, Disney XD To Broadcast Top Evo Games

Ev0 2017 kicked off Friday in Las Vegas where some of the best fighting game players in the world have gathered to show off their gaming skills. These gamers will compete to win the glory of top gamer in their chosen game and to win some of the hefty money prizes that come along with the Evo Tournament.

Evo is the Evolution Championship Series. Nine games are featured as part of Evo’s main tournament with ESPN 2 and Disney XD broadcasting on television the finals for the top two favorite Evo games.

ESPN 2 and ESPN app will air the finals for the most popular game Evo offers, Street Fighter 5. Capcom’s Street Fighter 5 has 2,600 registered players and it’s the only game ESPN is picking up to air on live TV. You can catch the finals of Street Fighter 5 on ESPN 2 and ESPN app on Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

The finals for the second most popular game at Evo, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, will also air on television this year. It will air as part of the “new gaming-centric programming block” on the Disney XD channel on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. ET, according to Polygon.

Nine official Twitch channels will broadcast the rest of the Evo 2017 games. Many of the companies will host streams for their own games, like Capcom, NetherRealmStudios, and Bandi Namco. According to Polygon, if you are only interested in eyeing the “best of the best” Evo has to offer, tune into the main Evo channel.

#DissidiaNT exhibition match against our dev team members Hazama san and Takaya san? Whose got next? #EVO2017 pic.twitter.com/Aqx5Uy3B4V — Final Fantasy @ EVO (@FinalFantasy) July 15, 2017

If you would rather get a glimpse of all the action, then you can watch everything at one time on Multitwitch.

The nine games that are featured at Evo 2017 as part of its main tournament are Street Fighter 5, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Injustice 2, Tekken 7, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, The King of Fighters 14, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. According to News 3 Live, the gamers will compete in these fighting games with some hefty cash prizes offered in excess of $30,000 at the 2017 Evo event in Vegas.

We’re in Las Vegas for #EVO2017! It may be scorching hot outside, but the competition inside is even spicier! ???? pic.twitter.com/txuaPOgPHs — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) July 14, 2017

The Twitch channel will be showing the following games:

Evo – A variety of games will stream on this channel, including Street Fighter 5, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Tekken 7, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and BlazBlue Central Fiction.

Evo – They will also host the top eight finals out of all the games.

Evo1 – Super Smash Bros. Melee pools and semifinals

Evo2 – Super Smash Bros. for Wii U pools and semifinals

Evo3 – Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 pools and semifinals

Evo4 – The King of Fighters 14 pools and semifinals

Evo5 – This channel will host The Jump Off, a talk show for the fighting game community which also offers commentary on the games.

Capcomfighters – Street Fighter 5 pools and semifinals

Tekken – Tekken 7 pools and semifinals

Netherrealm – Injustice 2 pools and semifinals

You could spend the entire weekend watching Evo 2017 with all the games offered. While the tournament started on Friday, you still have all day Saturday and Sunday to watch the main events and all the excitement. Tune in Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the finals are for early risers as they start at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET.

