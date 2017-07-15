‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere: HBO Releases New Photos [Spoilers]

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres tomorrow with Episode 1,”Dragonstone.” Ahead of the season premiere, fans are speculating obsessively about the fates of the claimants to the Iron Throne based on rumors from the set and tantalizing glimpses offered by HBO.

Fans got a peep into what Game of Thrones Season 7 has in store after HBO recently released titles and very brief synopses for the first three episodes out of seven episodes of Season 7.

HBO has also released new photos that offer a peep into the first three episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7.

Photos taken from Episode 1, “Dragonstone,” indicate that the Khaleesi has returned home. A photo appears to show Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Westeros, standing with Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and apparently taking in the view of Dragonstone castle where she was born, but forced to flee in her infancy after Robert Baratheon seized the Iron Throne from the Mad King, Dany’s father. The Mad King was killed by Ser Jaime Lannister, a member of the Kingsguard.

In another shot, we see Daenerys and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) together in a dirt-strewn Dragonstone throne room.

There is a separate shot of the Dragonstone throne room from Episode 3 after it was cleaned up.

A photo shows the men of the Night’s Watch holding torches and observing an apparently riveting sight.

Another photo appears to show Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) standing with men of the Night’s Watch at the Wall, indicating that Bran has also arrived at the Wall.

We see Brienne and Podrick squaring up for a fight. However, it is more likely that they were only sparring in the Winterfell courtyard as part of a training session.

A photo from Episode 2, “Stormborn,” (July 23) — a reference to the circumstances of Daenerys’ birth — shows Jon and Littlefinger in the Winterfell crypts. We know that the meeting later turned violent, based on the scene from the Season 7 trailer that shows Jon choking and throwing Littlefinger against the wall.

A subsequent shot shows Littlefinger standing outside the crypt with a pensive expression on his face.

We also see Jon standing in front of Ned’s statue, standing near the statue of his mother Lyanna Stark. Fans will have to wait to see if Bran makes it to Winterfell to tell Jon about his mother.

We know from HBO’s synopsis for Episode 2 that Jon (Kit Harington) fights a revolt and Tyrion prepares to conquer Westeros, while Daenerys received an unexpected visitor.

From Episode 3, “The Queen’s Justice,” (July 30) comes a shot of Grey Worm in an uncertain location. He is wearing the dragon Ouroboros brooch that Missandei is also shown wearing in a different photo.

It seems that Varys, the Spider, and Melisandre, come together (see video below) in a scene where Melisandre looks down on the wall of Dragonstone next to the sea. We saw the same scene in the trailers, but we now see someone beside her who looks like Varys.

The HBO’s synopsis for Episode 3, “The Queen’s Justice,” reveals that Queen Daenerys Targaryen holds court after returning to Westeros, while Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift.

