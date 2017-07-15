Blac Chyna’s feud with Rob Kardashian is far from being over and her mom, Tokyo Toni, is not going to watch in silence anymore.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared her piece about Blac Chyna’s drama with her ex-fiancé. The outspoken mother of the reality star seems to have a few words of her own about the controversy her daughter’s facing right now.

After taking a break from Instagram, Tokyo Toni is back in the spotlight and promises to share a tell-all video about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s ongoing feud. The On My Grind Entertainment owner also revealed that she will be giving “facts” about the real deal between her daughter and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

In her Instagram video, Tokyo Toni also mentioned that she will be expressing her thoughts about the ex-couple and the Kardashians. Apparently, she believes that she has all the right to voice out her opinion about the issue, especially since her daughter and granddaughter are involved.

Tokyo Toni claims that being silent amid the controversy makes her feel caught in the middle, adding that it isn’t a good feeling for her. She also reiterated that she has been silent for a long time because she thought it was the best thing to do.

“I believe that I have all rights to say what I have to say. Why? Because I feel somewhat in the middle of what’s going on and this isn’t a good feeling for me. I try to remain silent because I was always told silence is golden, however untrue.”

“I want to speak on everything that’s going on, I’m going to give my opinion, I’m going to give facts,” Tokyo Toni added. “Why? Because I’m Dream’s grandmother, Chyna’s mother, King Cairo’s grandmother and Rob Kardashian’s ex-mother-in-law-to-be.”

It remains unclear when Tokyo Toni plans to release the promised tell-all video. It has been three days now since she made the announcement but no video has been made yet.

#PressPlay: #BlacChyna needs to get her mom #TokyoToni before this "video announcement" gets made ???????? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Tokyo Toni’s video came following Blac Chyna’s success in acquiring a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian. According to reports, Blac Chyna was granted all of her conditions with the help of her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

With the restraining order in place, the Arthur George owner is now barred from seeing Blac Chyna or posting anything about her online. Kardashian’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, also apologized on behalf of his client and reiterated that they will now focus on the best interest of the ex-couple’s child, Dream.

It can be recalled that Rob Kardashian managed to get on Tokyo Toni’s good side when he and Blac Chyna were still together. In April, she gushed about her supposed son-in-law on social media, calling him “fire” for her daughter. She even bragged that he treats her daughter like a “freaking queen on a throne.”

Tokyo Toni also admitted that she’s a big fan of Rob Kardashian’s sense of humor, adding that he’s a better match for Blac Chyna than her former flame, Tyga.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]