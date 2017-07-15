‘Jersey Shore’ Cast returning for ‘Reunion Road Trip’ TV Series

Jersey Shore is officially back for a new series titled Reunion Road Trip. The cast members have gotten back together to film a brand new docuseries about them reuniting nearly five years after saying goodbye to the shore.

According to Us Weekly, Jersey Shore‘s installment of Reunion Road Trip will feature nearly the entire cast. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola will be taking a major stroll down memory lane. However, Ronny Magro-Ortiz will be noticeably absent from the reunion.

Reunion Road Trip was developed by E! and will featured the moment that cast reunites in the pilot episode. While the Jersey Shore reunion will be the first episode, it is also the only one announced as of now. No other casts have been revealed for the remaining episodes of Reunion Road Trip, but fans are eager to see who else will be popping up on the new docuseries.

Jersey Shore fans have been excited about a reunion for months, but things really took off when the cast were spotted together in Seaside, where the original series was filmed. The former MTV stars also teased the reunion on their social media accounts and posted photographs of them together with captions such as “reunion time.” Fans grew so excited that the topic began to trend on Twitter.

While the cast members recently got together to celebrate Sammi Giancola’s 30th birthday back in March, they also reunited to film a Burger King commercial, where they’re reunion was captured by cameras as they ate a “family style” meal snacking on the fast food chain’s chicken parm sandwiches.

At a @burgerking down the shore, the OG crew got together to enjoy the new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich at BURGER KING #ad A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Currently, none of the Jersey Shore cast members have commented about Reunion Road Trip, and an official premiere date for the new series has not been announced. However, fans are over the moon about seeing the group of friends together again, especially since so much has changed since they left the shore.

What are your thoughts on the latest Jersey Shore reunion details? Will you watch Reunion Road Trip?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]