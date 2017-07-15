Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Get 50 Percent Of Wedding Registry Bought In One Day

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are the next Duggar couple up on the fast track to marriage. The two got engaged right after Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married, which gave Jill & Jessa Counting On fans something to look forward to. Since then, the couple has not only nailed down their wedding date, but also their wedding registry.

The 22-year-old is the first Duggar man in a long while to get engaged. The last man that got married in the family was Josh Duggar, who promptly got the original 19 Kids and Counting cancelled with his charges of child molestation and extramarital affair scandals. John-David, who is Jana’s male twin, despite being 27 years old, has never courted. So it was only natural for the next oldest to take his step to becoming a married man.

The couple made a statement on the family blog in May to let the fans know that they are excited to follow the tradition set by Joe’s parents and his siblings before him.

“We are so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together,” Joe and Kendra wrote. “We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together, and we look forward to this special time of engagement and to some day serving Christ as man and wife.”

It could be their heartfelt message that has won over so many of their community members. They only just announced their wedding registry, but it looks like over 50 percent of the items are already purchased by the potential wedding guests.

The gifts bought for the couple include candles, trail running shoes, a two-person kayak, a printer, and more.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, who oversaw this couple’s engagement at their own wedding, announced it on their shared Instagram account, encouraging the fans to check out the registry on Amazon.

So happy for Joe & Kendra!!! Married life is amazing! Check out their Wedding Registry on Amazon.com! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

These two couples are incredibly close — so close that Kendra came up with the idea for Joy and Austin’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party!

However, this announcement was not received well by the fans. Not only did they question Joe and Kendra’s motives, but also accused them of being “tacky” and “cheap.”

“Begging for gifts from non wedding guests is tacky!” One fan commented.

“Cheap, tacky, tasteless,” another wrote. “This is why children with no job or money must not get married.”

Some fans are rising to defend the newly engaged Duggar couple.

“They are saying to check the registry out,” one commented. “Not for strangers to buy them gifts. Everyone should read before they jump down their throats.”

According to the registry, it looks like they have set their wedding date to October 7, 2018, which falls on a Saturday. But it is fair to question this date as Joy-Anna and Austin set theirs to her birthday, October 28, but ended up getting married four months earlier.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]