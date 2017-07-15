Caitlyn Jenner Slams Former Stepson Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian has been making enemies since his feud with ex Blac Chyna, and one of them is his own former stepfather.

Rob slammed Caitlyn Jenner in a now-deleted tweet, stating that although his mother, Kris Jenner, had been telling him to cease his tirade, he couldn’t trust her because she was “married to a dude named Caitlyn.” Ouch.

According to those close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Brody, Caitlyn Jenner’s son, was incredibly upset by the tweet. The Hollywood Gossip states that Brody never really liked Rob in the first place and often called him a “punk” who was “all mouth and no class.”

A source close to the family stated, “(Rob’s) had this coming for a while, with all the sneering and rude comments since Caitlyn announced her transition. But this public attack has crossed the line.”

Caitlyn Jenner herself responded to her former stepson’s remarks when she guest-hosted The View.

The once-famous Olympian said that she didn’t know much about the Rob and Blac Chyna drama and that she hasn’t really spoken to him since he started dating her. Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she has never met Blac Chyna or their daughter, Dream.

The star said she didn’t know much about what went down with Rob and Blac Chyna, but she did say that Rob was dumb for doing what he did to Blac Chyna. She stated that he has kind of apologized, and that Caitlyn thinks he was stupid for what he had done to his ex.

Caitlyn Jenner also admitted that she hasn’t had a “serious conversation” with Rob in several years, and sadly, it looks like their relationship has been completely cut off.

The reality TV star has struggled with her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since her transition, especially after she released her tell-all The Secrets of My Life, which opens up about her marriage to Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner has admitted that she has become estranged from most of her stepchildren, though she still maintains a relationship with her youngest children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, whom she shares with Kris Jenner.

She spent Father’s Day with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner girls in Wyoming, though news outlets reported that Kris Jenner was not pleased by the turn of events.

