Will Ryan Reynolds Get Cast With Blake Lively Or Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson In Next Superhero Movie?

Ryan Reynolds is the star of Deadpool, a superhero movie that took the world by storm last year. But it isn’t just Reynolds that is eyeing roles in heroic action movies that feature characters with exceptional powers. In fact, the two important women in his life, his current wife, Blake Lively, and his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, are both priming themselves to become the next big female action heroes in Hollywood.

Blake Lively rose to fame with Gossip Girl, and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, in which she starred as the pretty and popular girl. Since then, she has been trying to change up her image by taking roles in The Shallows, a shark thriller that did surprisingly well in the summer box office last year.

The latest news is that she is “set to star in an espionage thriller from James Bond producers,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, called The Rhythm Section, will be based off of “Mark Burnell’s four novel series,” about a woman, who discovers that the airplane crash that her whole family died in was, in fact, not an accident.

Ryan’s ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, has been in the game of being in action movies for longer. The 32-year-old New York native also finds herself often cast as the blonde bombshell (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Other Boleyn Girl, and more). She has been dabbling in action and superhero movies in the recent years, scoring the role of Black Widow in The Avengers franchise, and the lead in the highly controversial Ghost in the Shell.

So given that these two actresses are making an active foray into the world of action films, it is likely that one of them (or both) will, in the near future, end up getting cast opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Canadian actor is busy getting his ducks in a row. Right now, he is in “talks to star in Rainbow Six,” according to Screen Rant, a cinematic take on Tom Clancy’s bestselling 1998 novel. If he secures the role of John Clark, Ryan Reynolds will get to play an ex-Navy SEAL, who gets appointed as the leader of “a global task force to combat terrorism.”

Seeing his latest post on Instagram does show that he is eager to see more female leads in Hollywood comic book movies.

The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Who do you think will get to star opposite Deadpool star next? Scarlett Johansson or Blake Lively? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]