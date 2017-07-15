Alfred Angelo Bridal Abruptly Closes Its Doors

Brides-to-be across the United States awoke this morning to the news that prominent wedding-gown maker Alfred Angelo Bridal closed its doors for good. The dressmaker’s attorneys filed for Chapter 7 liquidation this morning, citing a failure to locate a willing buyer for the business.

The Delray Beach, Florida company operated 60 storefronts in the United States as well as several others in Canada, Europe, and Japan, as well as supplying 1,400 third-party retailers with wedding gowns as well. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the managers of these stores were not made aware of the closure beforehand, despite the fact that the company’s board of directors made the decision to make the filing on Monday.

Though the stores’ doors are now locked, the law firm representing Alfred Angelo has pledged to work with the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee to release dresses currently being held by the store. Patricia Redmond, shareholder at Miami’s Stearns Weaver Miller, Weissler Alhadoff & Sitterson and the attorney representing Alfred Angelo in bankruptcy court, told local media that she has received over 3,500 emails from brides desperate for news on their wedding gowns.

Redmond also said that she will also work with the trustee to release a shipment of wedding gowns that is on the way from China as well.

While thousands of terror-stricken brides deluged Alfred Angelo’s legal counsel with inquiries, scores also turned to social media to air their frustrations:

I'm pretty sure a company doesn't find out they're bankrupt overnight. #alfredangelo is also morally bankrupt not giving brides a heads up! — Ezequiel Gutierrez (@ezgoo) July 14, 2017

My wedding is in 29 days. I'm glad orange is my wedding color because I'm gonna be married in jail if I can't get my dresses. #alfredangelo — Ashley Austin (@ashaleh22) July 14, 2017

Not all is lost, however, as one of Alfred Angelo’s competitors is offering to help those brides left holding the bag. David’s Bridal is offering a 30 percent discount on replacement gowns for customers with an Alfred Angelo’s receipt, and 20 percent off on bridesmaid dresses as well. The retailer has also offered to waive rush charges for brides whose nuptials are approaching.

Brides & bridesmaids impacted by #AlfredAngelo store closures, we’re offering special discounts for you: https://t.co/XV5wRU4Utr — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) July 14, 2017

In addition, several recent brides offered up their dresses for use by those left in the lurch by Alfred Angelo’s abrupt closing:

#alfredangelo if you've been affected and can send proof, I will give you my dress for free. DM me. Needs to be cleaned and shipped. pic.twitter.com/X4jADWp1uA — Cassandra Duck (@CassieDuck814) July 14, 2017

Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine! pic.twitter.com/LyCwfMD3Jn — Macie Hanrahan (@maciecakes13) July 14, 2017

The Chapter 7 filing marks the end of a business begun 80 years ago by husband and wife Alfred Angelo Piccione and Edythe Vincent Piccione. The company’s latest head was CEO Richard Anders, who took the helm last year. Anders previously served as an officer at Nautica, J. Crew, and Old Navy.