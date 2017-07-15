Jamie Dornan May Not Be The Only Hot Actor Amelia Warner Said ‘I Do’ To

Amelia Warner may have been in the industry for almost two decades but the star is mostly known for being the wife of Jamie Dornan. After the success of the Fifty Shades franchise, many were interested to know more about the main cast, including their personal lives. Now, people are digging up their backgrounds, including Amelia’s.

Rumor has it that Amelia Warner was previously married to another sexy actor Colin Farrell. At the age of 19, Jamie Dornan’s wife was dating the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor back in 2001, who was 24 at the time.

The pair may be young when they started dating, but Amelia Warner and Collin Farrell were believed to be serious enough to take their relationship to the next level. In fact, the duo allegedly tied the knot in that same year.

However, Amelia Warner denies the claims that she was once married to Collin Farrell. Although the wife of Jamie Dornan admitted that she and the 41-year-old Irish actor had a ceremony on a Tahiti beach in 2001, she explained that it was not an official marriage at all.

“We didn’t actually get married – it’s not actually true. I think we’ve been too polite to deny it.”

After their breakup, Collin Farrell joked that he was done with relationships and teased that he was “heading straight for a sabbatical.” The actor described his romance with Amelia Warner as “too fast” and “too young.”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old English actress and musician is now legally married to Jamie Dornan. The pair tied the knot in 2013 but split rumors started to surround their marriage after the actor was being heavily shipped to his Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson.

Jamie and Dakota played the iconic roles, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, in the highly popular erotic novel turned movie. The stars portrayed their characters believably that fans had a hard time separating the film from reality.

Since the 35-year-old actor and Melanie Griffith’s daughter looked extremely comfortable with each other in the film, many were convinced that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have already taken their on-screen romance to off-screen. However, the stars repeatedly denied the allegations, explaining that they were good friends even before they started filming the Fifty Shades trilogy.

