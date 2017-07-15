‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Rafe And Hope’s Wedding Plans Get Rocky, ‘Rope’ Romance Faced With Challenges

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will begin planning their wedding soon. However, the journey to walk down the aisle will not go smoothly. Expect a rocky courtship as the couple known as “Rope” is faced with several challenges.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

Last week, Rafe proposed to Hope for the second time. After some hesitation, she finally agreed to marry him. The couple is excited about their future, but “Rope” fans should prepare themselves for a rocky engagement.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Central tease that one couple headed down the aisle will be faced with challenges. Right now, the only couple that is planning on getting married is Rafe and Hope. What kind of obstacles could they encounter?

The situation with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail (Marci Miller) might be one complication. Dario is Rafe’s brother, and Hope is related to Abby. DOOL spoilers previously teased that Hope would reluctantly inform Rafe about what was going on. This is going to be difficult for the detective. As much as he loves his family, his job requires that he follow the law.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal that Rafe will arrest Dario for money laundering. The stress of having to put handcuffs on his own brother will probably be tough for Rafe. Not too long ago, he had to arrest his own father, Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez).

There is also the criminal investigation into who killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). The pressure is on to find the killer. So far, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) was saved due to Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) confession. However, DOOL spoilers tease that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) comes up as a new suspect. It is going to be a stressful time and that might play a role into the “rocky” path to Rafe and Hope’s wedding.

What do you think is going to happen with Rafe and Hope’s wedding on Days Of Our Lives? What kind of challenges and obstacles will they face before walking down the aisle?

