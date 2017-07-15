Georgia Newlyweds Accused Of Kidnapping And Violently Raping Florida Woman

Miami-Dade police say that a Georgia couple, who recently got married and were on their honeymoon, were arrested on a slew of charges after they allegedly kidnapped, violently raped, and carjacked a 27-year-old woman in Hialeah, Florida. According to the CBS News, the victim, whose identity is being withheld, went grocery shopping on Sunday at a Publix supermarket on 155 East Second Avenue. After placing the items she purchased inside of her vehicle, she got in and started to back out of her spot.

Just as she was going to pull out of the parking space, the victim stated that Rashada Horsley, 32, walked in front of her car. She rolled down the window after noticing Horsely was walking toward the driver’s side. It is unknown if any words were exchanged between Horsely and the woman, but she apparently struck the victim on the side of the head, knocking her out.

When the victim woke up, she stated that Horsely was sitting in the driver’s seat and her husband, Timothy Lowe, 37, was in the car. She said she was pushed into the back seat of her vehicle and held down after being punched and choked by the suspects.

The newlyweds reportedly drove the victim to a Motel 6 at 7330 N.W. 36th Street in Miami and checked into the hotel with the victim’s credit card. An arrest report indicates that Horsely used her Georgia license to rent a room.

The victim told police officials that once they entered the hotel room, the newlyweds violently raped her. She said she was forced to perform oral sex on the married couple, including anal penetration.

It is unknown how long the victim was allegedly raped by the newlyweds, but once they became distracted, she was able to make an escape. That’s when Lowe and Horsley fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A day later, the newlyweds were arrested on unrelated charges after walking into a Walgreens without clothes and later allegedly stealing two sodas at a 7-11 convenient store.

Police were able to connect the couple to the woman’s alleged kidnapping and rape. Lowe and Horsely are now facing “additional charges of kidnapping, carjacking, grand theft, and sexual battery.”

The newlyweds are being held without bond.

