Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has always been more than willing to interact and take pictures with her beloved fans. As Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kardashian even makes the mistake of interacting with someone who isn’t really a fan from time to time.

It was TMZ that first revealed that the “Cash Me Outside” girl, Danielle Bregoli, happened to be enjoying a meal at the same restaurant as Kardashian. In fact, the TV personalities were just two tables away from each other.

According to TMZ, sources close to Kardashian claimed the “Cash Me Outside” girl was introduced to Kim as a fan. Kim, as she always was with her fans, was just being friendly toward Danielle, even though she had no idea who she was. Hollywood Life reports after the two posed for a picture together, fans quickly speculated the two TV personalities may actually be trying to work together in some fashion.

Hollywood Life had an opportunity to speak exclusively to Danielle Bregoli, who tells a slightly different story about what happened at the restaurant where the two posed for a picture together. According to the “Cash Me Outside” girl, she and Kardashian actually have a mutual friend. Danielle just happened to be enjoying her lunch. She decided to walk up to Kardashian, say hello, take a picture, and walk away. The way Danielle tells the story, it would appear as if fans are making a lot more out of the encounter than what actually happened.

Danielle’s exact quote slamming Kim, as featured on Hollywood Life, contains far too many curse words to appear on this article, in true “Cash Me Outside” fashion. Bregoli slammed Kim for lying about not knowing who she was. Aggressive, Danielle was also reported to have said she could have “popped” one of Kim’s breasts. The “Cash Me Outside” girl ended the quote by saying she was nice and decided not to.

Calling @fashionnova on one phone to order more gear and calling your mom on the other ???????????????? #freshprincess @fashionnova A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Bregoli had previously shared a picture of her sitting with Kim Kardashian with a caption revealing that she could play nice with the TV personality. While sources close to Kim did claim the reality TV star had no idea who Danielle was, Kardashian herself has not given any comment about the moment the two shared together in the restaurant.

See, I can play nice too ???????? A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Is it possible the sources close to Kim lied about Kardashian not knowing who Danielle Bregoli was? Or, is the “Cash Me Outside” girl telling the truth? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images & Hollywoodmoviestarrs/Wikimedia Commons]