‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Reveals His Vision For Salem, What Are His Plans?

Days Of Our Lives fans will see Ron Carlivati’s first written scene next Wednesday. Everyone is wondering what kind of changes he will make to the soap opera. In a new six-page interview with Soap Opera Digest, the new head writer explained his vision for Salem. What can viewers expect to happen with the characters?

Days Of Our Lives films six months ahead. When Carlivati arrived on the scene, he wasn’t starting from scratch. There were already existing storylines that had to be wrapped up or something new would have to be spun from them. “Chabby” is one of those storylines. Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail’s (Marci Miller) relationship was complicated by Gabi (Camila Banus) and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso).

Ron said that at first, it appeared that they were doing a good job with the quadrangle. However, after finding out the history and listening to what fans were saying, it was obvious that Chad and Abigail needed to be worked on.

“So, one of the stories I focused in on right away was how are we going to move Chad and Abigail back together. I think the writers had done a really good job of setting up this villainous character of Deimos. When I came in, he had already been murdered, so I took that as another point of inspiration.”

As for who killed Deimos on Days Of Our Lives, the murderer was revealed quickly in the original script. However, Carlivati proposed a different killer to lengthen the story. His reasoning was that it would pull viewers in and impact the love stories a bit more.

Regarding Ron Carlivati’s vision for Salem, he wants to focus on the veteran characters. Some examples of people he wants to write more for include Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Hope (Kristian Alfonso), John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Victor (John Aniston). Of course, there are also the DiMeras. Unfortunately, Joe Mascolo passed away, so Stefano cannot return. However, there is Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

“Lucas is getting a big story and I am looking forward to it. You have an embarrassment of riches. That said, it’s multigenerational.”

Days Of Our Lives fans were excited about the return of Chandler Massey. However, the new head writer teased that it does not mean that Will Horton is alive. Soap operas often have evil twins and people who bear an uncanny resemblance to a particular person.

As for Alison Sweeney’s return as Sami Brady, she will have a huge impact on a story. However, he would not give any clues other than that.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see any new faces for quite some time. Carlivati did not want to bring in anyone new, and just wanted to focus on the existing characters. The first new face won’t be seen until the beginning of next year.

What do you think of what Ron Carlivati said about his plans for Chad, Abigail, Sami, and the veteran characters on Days Of Our Lives?

