‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Director Discusses Leveling, Confirms Players Can Unlock All Skills Over Time

After officially announcing Assassin’s Creed Origins to fans during E3 this year, the developers at Ubisoft are striving to make it clear that fundamental changes are being made to the popular action franchise. In addition to a completely revamped combat system, the next installment of the series is going to introduce several features that are typically associated with role-playing games. Most notably, loot and an in-depth leveling system are a major part of the game.

Ubisoft developers explain that part of this transition into an action-RPG involves adding new character progression systems. For instance, Assassin’s Creed Origins will give players access to several different skill trees that they can invest points in as they level. Committing to these trees will give players ways to customize Bayek, the new playable character in Assassin’s Creed Origins. Players can improve and modify existing skills or possibly learn new abilities altogether.

To give players the ability to develop personal gameplay experiences how they see fit, the new Assassin’s Creed title will have several different specialized skill trees. Unlocking individual nodes on one skill tree might improve Bayek’s combat prowess while investing in another tree could augment Senu, his avian scout. Although players could previously access skill trees in other installments of the franchise, the system is expanded and improved in Origins.

In an effort to give fans more information on what they can expect from the game’s new leveling and skill systems, Assassin’s Creed Origins game director Ashraf Ismail recently answered a few questions pertaining to the new features on his personal Twitter. With a robust assortment of skills to choose from, some players are already worried that they will have to carefully decide where to spend their points. Putting those fears to rest, however, Ismail confirmed that gamers can unlock every skill in the game with enough time and dedication.

While the Assassin’s Creed Origins director revealed that the game will features a level cap of 40, Ismail also clarified that this hard level cap does not limit players to a certain number of skills. Players can eventually unlock all skills in the game. Furthermore, Ismail confirmed that none of the skills will be locked behind story progression. Users can theoretically unlock any skill at any point during the game’s campaign including the beginning if they have the points to do so.

Investing in the various skill tress of Assassin’s Creed Origins will dramatically change the way the game is played since entirely new abilities become available to players. As the Inquisitr recently reported, players will even spend points to allow Bayek to tame other animals.

