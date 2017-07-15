Rob Kardashian Has Gone Into Business With Kylie Jenner Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Has Rob Kardashian gone into business with Kylie Jenner? Kylie Jenner’s new Snapchats certainly suggest a collaboration with her half-brother. In the snaps (which can be viewed below) Kylie shows off socks from Rob Kardashian’s popular Arthur George sock line that are adorned with her face, and the words “I LOVE LIP KITS.”

Both Rob and Kylie have been successful with their respective brands, however, most people wouldn’t have thought they would ever overlap as makeup and socks are on two different ends of the retail spectrum. What’s more peculiar than this random team up, however, is the timing of it all.

Kylie Jenner’s reveal comes just days after Rob Kardashian betrayed his ex (and Kylie’s former romantic rival), Blac Chyna by posting a series of messages defaming her character, and accusing her of things like cheating and dabbling in drugs. He followed that up by posting her nude photos online—a decision that might cost him jail time.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have remained tight-lipped about the whole debacle, as they’ve been steady posting about their various business ventures and promotions. If the goal has been to direct attention away from Rob and Chyna’s messy antics, then having the two siblings at the center of the mess do business together doesn’t seem the best way to go.

Could this all be a publicity stunt?

That’s why some social media users have been wondering if perhaps this outburst was a ploy to push these new Kylie and Rob themed socks, and whatever else they may have in store. The Kardashians have made a habit of capitalizing off of their scandals, the most famous example being Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape.

They have also pondered over whether Rob’s outburst was meant to be publicity for Rob and Chyna, the E! spin-off that may or may not be returning, due to dismal ratings. However, shortly after Rob posted her naked photos, Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob, so it’s not likely that the show will return anytime soon, if ever.

