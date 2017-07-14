‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Week Of July 17 – Sheila Shot, Caroline And Bill Plot Against Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 17-21 tell us that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is stunned that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shot Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Eric shouts at Steffy and asks what has she done. Steffy will insist she thought Sheila had a gun, but B&B fans know that was gossip from Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and nothing was proven.

Will A Bullet Soften Eric’s Heart?

It seems unlikely that there’s a gun in Sheila’s purse and Bold spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) isn’t happy that Steffy brought her grandma’s gun and then used it. Sheila will survive the flesh wound, but her taking a literal bullet for Eric might soften his heart towards his ex-wife, although he’s not interested in anything romantic because he’s too bummed out about Quinn’s betrayal.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn talk at the office, and he says it won’t be too long before Steffy figures out why her granddad ran away from home and goes to confront them. Ridge is right. Quinn can’t worry about Steffy right now. She’s too concerned that Eric is with Sheila. On Monday, July 17, Steffy pushes Eric for answers about why he left home, and he admits the truth.

What's worse? Staying with a wife that cheated. Or spending time with Sheila. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/60PBOhXujX — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 14, 2017

Steffy Explodes On Quinn

B&B spoilers reveal that once Steffy finds out about her dad and Quinn, she heads over to confront the kissing cheaters. Ridge tries to justify his actions when he explains to Steffy what happened between him and Quinn, according to new The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers. Steffy has a one-on-one confrontation with Quinn to dig her claws deeper into her step-grandmother about the betrayal.

Now that all the dirty laundry has aired, Bold spoilers predict that Ridge comes up with a plan to make amends over crushing his father and causing all this family drama. Meanwhile, Steffy returns to the hotel to take Eric back home, but Sheila is prepared to fight. Sheila made progress with Eric while she had him sequestered and knows she’ll lose ground if Steffy has her way. Eric plots his next move.

Is love at first sight enough to reunite Caroline and Thomas? ???? Watch this bonus scene from today's episode of #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/HmTrfCKQjR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 14, 2017

Caroline Plays Dirty, Bill Joins In

Also, next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) goes to Uncle Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for an assist stealing Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Bold spoilers from Soaps She Knows reveal that Bill hopes Sally losing Thomas means Dollar Bill will gain the Spencer Tower after he crushes Spectra Fashions.

Sally won’t go down without a fight, and during the week of July 17 on B&B, Sally invites Caroline out to lunch to try and convince her rival to back down and quit trying to steal her man. Caroline won’t stop her scheming, and her partner in crime, Bill, plots the best way to reunite Caroline with Thomas, even though he thinks the guy is not the right choice for her given how they conceived Douglas.

Should Sally be concerned about her and Thomas’ relationship? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RGKkRMJppF — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 14, 2017

Thomas Has A Tough Choice To Make

Thomas insists that he loves Sally, but Caroline is pushing hard and has no problem using Douglas as a bargaining chip to get her way. Sally is concerned that Caroline is so accustomed to getting what she wants that there’s no way she’ll take no for an answer. Bold spoilers say Thomas is tempted, but can he forget all the other Forrester men that Caroline was with before him?

Also, next week, both fashion houses are ramping up for the upcoming fashion showdown in Monte Carlo. Steffy and the Forrester Creations crew are certain they have a lock on winning the face-off, and it could be that Spectra Fashions isn’t quite as prepared because Thomas is too busy with his love triangle and neglecting his design duties. Caroline and Bill might just get their way and wreck everything.

As the B&B crew prepares to go to Europe, there’s still a rumor swirling that Nicole may turn up pregnant on the trip. Don’t miss a moment of the CBS soap and check back soon for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

