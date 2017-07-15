Jose Mourinho’s Press Conference Reveals Club Interest For Zlatan And Man Utd’s Negotiations With Real Madrid

In the recent press conference, Jose Mourinho acknowledged Manchester United’s interest in Real Madrid’s assets and confirmed the fact that subsequent negotiations had also followed through. The negotiations were mainly centered around signing Madrid’s striker Alvaro Morata. Regrettably, the two sides could not reach an agreement, according to the Manchester United manager. “We have had interest. It was clear and public. But we did not reach an economic agreement,” remarked Mourinho at the press conference in Los Angeles prior to Manchester United’s first pre-season friendly against LA Galaxy. This clearly suggests Lukaku, who was signed only last week, may not have been the manager’s primary choice.

According to him, Real Madrid has the right to demand what it wants for its players despite whatever price Manchester United quotes. “I don’t like to speak about players who aren’t

On the other hand, the Red Devils manager also remarked that it is Real Madrid’s right to ask Manchester United players about the amount of money that they want. “We do not determine what the price is

Furthermore, Jose Mourinho has also admitted his intentions of re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a viable option as well as not ruling out the possibility of signing Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic. Zlatan is currently a free agent after being released by the club in the close season as he recovers from a serious knee injury. Undoubtedly, Ibrahimovic’s performance last season has remained phenomenal as he was Manchester United’s top scorer last season with a total of 28 goals. Given these facts, it is in Man Utd’s best interest to keep Zlatan as a Red Devil. Mourinho gave his best wishes to Ibrahimovic and his hopes that he stays a Red Devil.

“We open our door for him to recover with us, and at the same time let’s make a decision that makes us all happy. If that is for him to stay and for us to wait, let’s say, until December maybe, because I don’t think before December he can get back to competitive football. But why not wait for a player who gave us so much, we are changing ideas and it’s with Mr. Woodward, executive vice-chairman, and Zlatan’s agent but the final decision is the best for the player.”

