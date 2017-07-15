Jennifer Lawrence Bashed By Sister Of Sharon Tate, Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Stays Out Of Drama

Jennifer Lawrence is so popular these days that people are considering her for movies without her asking. The hottest movie that Hollywood agents have their eyes on is Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming project, a film about the Manson murders, which includes the story of Sharon Tate. So it is natural that the casting directors have approached Jennifer Lawrence to play this bombshell that got brutally murdered. While the Oscar winner has not responded to the offer, there are already people who have strong opinions about her.

Right now, Tarantino’s film project is untitled, but it is quickly drawing the attention of many actors and agents. According to the Hollywood Reporter, some sources have reported that Brad Pitt, who gave an award-winning performance in Inglourious Basterds, has been given an offer. One of the other star attached to the film is Jennifer Lawrence, but her reps have neither confirmed nor rejected the rumor.

A person that has quickly responded to these rumors is Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra. Not only did she give her disapproval of JLaw, but she also gave a very specific reason behind her thoughts.

“I don’t think as much about Jennifer Lawrence,” she said, according to the Huffington Post. “Not that I have anything against her. But she just, I don’t know, she’s not pretty enough to play Sharon. That’s a horrible thing to say, but I have my standards.”

And now, it seems like the director himself is going forward with another actress — Margot Robbie.

Quentin Tarantino Met With Margot Robbie For Sharon Tate: Sources https://t.co/ZdWUSErNaE pic.twitter.com/zxbnwZKYBg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2017

This new movie project by Quentin Tarantino does not yet have a full script, but is speculated to be based around the time “Manson had ordered a group of his followers to attack the inhabitants of a house in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. On the night of August 8, the followers “using guns and knives, brutally killed Tate, who was eight months pregnant.”

One person that has stayed out of this casting drama is Jennifer’s boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. He is an Oscar-nominated director himself, famous for making Black Swan, featuring Natalie Portman. Despite the fact that his girlfriend received a low blow, he decided to remain out of it.

Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence have been dating for half a year. The couple was first seen together in New York, just after ringing in the new year, and have frequently been seen on dates. He also seems to understand the actress’ love for her dog, Pipi Lawrence Stocking.

“Jennifer Lawrence knows date night isn’t complete without her pup,” reports People Magazine. “The 26-year-old actress brought along her dog Pippi to get dinner with her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, 48, on Saturday.”

Jennifer Lawrence Brings Along a Furry Friend for Malibu Date Night with Darren Aronofsky https://t.co/XWsXFehMSW — People Magazine (@people) June 25, 2017

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence is planning on just brushing off the criticism from Sharon Tate’s sister? Or do you think she will have an underhanded comeback? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images]