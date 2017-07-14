MLB Trade Rumors: Chicago Cubs Interested In Acquiring Sonny Gray

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off of a trade to acquire Chicago White Sox ace Jose Quintana. It was a move that Theo Epstein made to help the Cubs rebound from a rough first half of the season, while also adding a potential ace for the next three years. Chicago needed to make a move, especially with Jake Arrieta and John Lackey being free agents following the 2017 season.

Now, it appears that the Cubs are not done making moves, or at least would like to make one more.

According to a report from Jon Morosi of Fox Sports, the Cubs are still interested in acquiring Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray. He mentioned that the Cubs still have a hole in their projected 2018 starting rotation.

Sources: #Cubs continuing to show interest in Sonny Gray, even after Jose Quintana trade. One reason: Vacancy still remains in '18 rotation. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 14, 2017

Gray has not had the best couple of seasons over the last two years after breaking out in a big way in 2015. Chicago would be lucky to have him in the rotation, although they cannot afford to overpay for him.

Throughout the 2017 season to this point, Gray has compiled a 4-4 record to go along with a 4.00 ERA and 74 strikeouts. He has struggled at times but has still shown flashes of being the dominant pitcher that he was in 2015. During the 2015 season, Gray had a 14-7 record and sported a 2.73 ERA.

If the Cubs can get the version of Gray that broke out in 2015, they would immediately have a deadly rotation once again. Even if Arrieta leaves in free agency, the Cubs could trot out a rotation of Quintana, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Gray, and their choice of a fifth starter. Mike Montgomery seems like a good fit, although there is no telling what next year will bring.

REPORT: Sonny Gray's suitors lining up https://t.co/0jGwEp8DO6 — MLB Memes (@MLBMeme) July 6, 2017

At just 27-years-old, Gray would fit in with the movement that Epstein is starting for players with control. Gray would be under Cubs’ control for two more seasons before reaching unrestricted free agency in 2020.

Chicago may not end up being championship contenders this season when everything is said and done. Last year was a year to remember for the proud franchise, but the fan base will not be happy if they don’t make the postseason. Adding both Quintana and Gray would help the Cubs make a push down the stretch of the season.

José Quintana is tied for 6th in the majors in quality starts since his first full season in 2013. pic.twitter.com/UWOMFIHjnT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2017

Epstein has already given up a lot of his farm system talent in last years deal for Aroldis Chapman and the move for Quintana. Oakland won’t be trading Gray just to make a move, but the Cubs still have a couple pieces that could intrigue the A’s.

Expect to see the Cubs look to make another move or two ahead of the trade deadline, and Gray would be a very solid addition.

Do you think the Chicago Cubs should try to acquire Sonny Gray? What do you think it would take for them to get him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]