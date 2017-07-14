Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Today For A Measly 80 Cents

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are sweet and delicious, and for today only, you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for a measly 80 cents. This is a buy one dozen, get another dozen for 80 cents deal, but you don’t need a coupon. Simply buy any dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts of your choice in order to get the second dozen of original glazed doughnuts at a discount price.

According to a Krispy Kreme press release, the deal is being offered because of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnut’s 80th birthday. The 80-cent deal is taking place nationwide at all Krispy Kreme locations.

Krispy Kreme also shared the deal on their official Facebook page, where it was well received. The original post offering the promotion has been shared more than 2,000 times, and many people left positive comments. Although many people enjoy receiving freebies or a dozen doughnuts for under one dollar, no one minded that you have to buy an additional dozen doughnuts in order to get the deal. You don’t have to buy a dozen glazed doughnuts either; the other doughnuts may be of any type.

Some users are reporting to Facebook that their local stores are nearly out of the original, glazed doughnuts, though they will have some later this evening. Other people are reporting plans to visit their local Krispy Kreme as soon as they get off work. If you have any issues getting your discount glazed doughnuts, don’t hesitate to let the company know via their Facebook page. They are quick to respond and will address any issues or concerns you may have.

Krispy Kreme is very active on social media, and they want those who participate in the deal to share photos on social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Tag Krispy Kreme in your photos and they might retweet or share them on their accounts.

Shaquille O’Neal is showing his love for Krispy Kreme by surprising customers at various Krispy Kreme locations. Check out the video featuring Shaq below.

Are you going to stop by Krispy Kreme today? What do you think of the 80-cent deal? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below.

Here's to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen ???????? (US/CAN – no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/38QkC3Rfqd — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2017

Come in Friday (7/14) and snag an 80 cent #OriginalGlazed dozen when you buy any dozen. PARTY TIME! (US/CAN) https://t.co/ygOf3XH1Kq pic.twitter.com/bVzavb0TqP — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 12, 2017

[Featured Image by Champiofoto/Shutterstock]