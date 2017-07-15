‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Series Might Feature Love Interests Of Main Characters

The nearing return of Rick and Morty Season 3 spells thrill and excitement to its huge fan base, especially after a sizeable hiatus. Interestingly, fans might be able to see the rumored love interests of the show’s main characters, Rick and Morty.

Titled “Rickmancing the Stone,” the second episode of the popular show is speculated to follow the storyline of the film Romancing The Stone. This theory is based on Episode 1’s “Rickshank Rickdemption,” which was said to be inspired by the classic movie Shawshank Redemption.

If the new episodes of Rick and Morty Season 3 did follow the romantic theme and script of the movies that inspired them, fans of the hit animated show can expect to see a romantic take on Rick and Morty’s characters and possibly feature their new love interests.

Meanwhile, one of the confirmed events that will transpire in the third installment of Rick and Morty is the transformation of Rick into a pickle. The idea was actually revealed by the showrunners of the show at the San Diego Comic Con. Fans present at the event even saw a sneak peek of Pickle Rick, which revealed Morty’s grandfather shifted into a vegetable in his laboratory.

Fans can also expect some tension in the upcoming season of Adult Swim’s hit series, particularly between the main characters Rick and Morty. It can be recalled that in the pilot episode of the third season, Rick faced a near death experience when Morty shot him in the head.

Luckily, Morty used a fake gun. That said, it is highly possible that Morty has the capabilities to kill his own grandfather.

DO YOU KNOW what 3000 Fluerbos can get you Morty?? #rickandmorty A post shared by Rick and Morty on Adult Swim (@rickandmorty) on Aug 2, 2015 at 8:52am PDT

Justin Roiland, one of the show’s creators, strengthened theories that the dark side of Morty will come out once again when he posted an art concept of the show’s current season. The image was posted on his Twitter account earlier this year, which shows Rick and three Mortys. One of the Mortys has a striking similarity with the evil eye-patched Morty.

Also: yes- I'm working on S3 while here. Hard at work. Hustling. Sneak preview: pic.twitter.com/md2aSlasCH — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) January 22, 2017

Looks like fans of Rick and Morty will see more unexpected twists and turns when the show returns on July 30. Make sure to check back for more updates about the show.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]