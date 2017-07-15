Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Trip Reportedly Makes Brad ‘Happy’ Amid Alleged Heartbreak Over Twins

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, after months of facing rumors about their divorce drama, have made it clear that they’re focusing on their six children’s happiness. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, for example, recently enjoyed an exciting adventure to Namibia with Angelina Jolie to open a wildlife sanctuary named for the 11-year-old, while twins Knox and Vivienne, along with siblings 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, and 12-year-old Zahara, just spent a magical 9th birthday in Disneyland with Jolie. But according to a new report, while Brad is reportedly “happy” that Shiloh had such a wonderful experience with Angelina, the actor is allegedly “heartbroken” that he wasn’t with the twins in Disneyland on their birthday. The good news for the twins, however, is that there’s reportedly another birthday celebration ahead with their famous father.

Hollywood Life told readers about Pitt’s alleged sorrow over Knox and Vivienne, with a headline claiming that Brad was “heartbroken” that he was not with the twins for their Disneyland celebration and a story describing his alleged feelings about the situation.

“Brad Pitt was so sad he couldn’t celebrate twins Knox and Vivienne’s birthday at Disneyland.”

Although it allegedly has been “super hard” on Pitt to find himself reportedly “missing some major life moments with his kids,” according to Hollywood Life, one of his friends told the media outlet that the 53-year-old actor also appreciates the opportunities that Jolie is giving her children.

“Brad could not be happier that Shiloh has this new Namibia animal rescue center, she loves animals so this is huge for her,” said Pitt’s pal.

When Pitt learned the details of how Angelina took time to fly with 11-year-old Shiloh to Namibia to open the wildlife sanctuary that bears her name, he was reportedly delighted for his daughter’s joy in the experience, said the insider.

“Of course he would have loved to be there to see [Shiloh’s] face…but the most important thing to him is that his daughter is happy.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie and Shiloh jetted to Namibia to help with the grand opening of the wildlife refuge, the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary, which is named after Brad’s and Angelina’s first biological child. Shiloh was born in Namibia, and Jolie has been friends with the founders of the wildlife conservation group N/a’an ku se Foundation for more than 16 years.

Brad Pitt is so sad he wasn't at Knox & Vivienne's #Disneyland birthday https://t.co/mzuvglwsNR — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 14, 2017

As for twins Knox Jolie-Pitt’s and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s 9th birthday celebration at Disneyland, Pitt reportedly would have “loved” to be present for the Disneyland excursion, but is delighted over the good times that his youngest children shared.

“He’d have loved to be there for their Disney birthday party but he was thrilled to see they had such a good time,” summed up the insider.

And there reportedly are no bad feelings when it comes to Brad not joining Angelina and their children at the Disneyland celebration, according to the source. He allegedly “totally understood why he couldn’t be there,” clarified the insider, although he reportedly would “have been over the moon to be a part of such happy memories.”

But it’s definitely not too late to make more “happy memories” when it comes to the twins. While Jolie celebrated with Knox and Vivienne at Disneyland, Pitt allegedly has his own special birthday celebration planned for the youngsters, said the source. The actor reportedly might even take Knox and Vivienne to Disneyland himself at some point in the future.

“There’s plenty of time in the future to take them to Disneyland,” pointed out the insider.

The source also revealed that the famous actor would rather celebrate with his youngest children away from the spotlight. And that spotlight can be intense.

As the Inquisitr noted, Twitter recently went wild with reports from visitors to Disneyland who spotted Angelina Jolie and her flock there at the same time celebrating Vivienne’s and Knox’s birthday. Fans who saw Jolie and one or more of her brood made it clear that they were more excited over seeing Angelina than Disney’s biggest attractions.

I JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE IN DISNEYLAND AND HER BEAUTIFUL CHILD BUMPED INTO ME. — Maddy Burgess (@realMaddyBRaps) July 12, 2017

“[Brad] has his own celebration planned and he’s more than happy to have it out of the spotlight, he much prefers interacting with his kids in private, anyway,” said the insider.

However, the source also pointed out that Pitt is experiencing what many divorced parents go through: Missing out on milestone occasions is often an inevitable part of every separation involving kids. And like so many other divorced parents, the actor reportedly is finding it difficult, according to the insider.

“Any divorced parent knows how hard it is to miss out on special moments.”

Looking back to a year ago, when Pitt and Angelina were still together and celebrated Knox’s and Vivienne’s 8th birthday as a family, the source said it has “got to be extra painful to miss the twins birthday party because this time last year they were still a family.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina treat twins Knox and Vivienne to birthday pancakes – yum! https://t.co/3OmnJkub0J pic.twitter.com/43cKtyiTbT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 13, 2016

Almost exactly a year ago, observers saw no hint of the divorce drama that lay ahead when paparazzi snapped photos of Brad, Angelina, and the twins enjoying a low-key birthday meal at a West Hollywood cafe. The Daily Mail pointed out the significance for Pitt’s and Jolie’s youngest children at the time.

“Quality time alone with mother and father is more important than fancy presents when one has many siblings.”

Brad and Angelina were seen enjoying a big breakfast and, according to the Daily Mail, going for the opportunity to “act like just another average family” during the celebration with the twins at the Griddle Cafe. But those photos reportedly turned out to be the last photos of the family together, the Daily Mail later noted at the time of Jolie’s split announcement.

Now, however, after months of turmoil following the split bombshell, Brad and Angelina are co-parenting together successfully, an insider told E News. The source also shared that the focus is on keeping the relationship positive.

“He’s committed to having a healthy relationship with her,” said the insider of the actor and Jolie.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]