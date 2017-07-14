Dylan O’Brien Might Crash ‘Teen Wolf’ Season 6B At SDCC: ‘Maze Runner 3’ Set For 20th Century Fox Panel?

Teen Wolf will officially return one last time at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like the cast of the MTV series is in for an unexpected reunion. Is it possible that Dylan O’Brien will crash the show’s panel in Hall H next week?

There has been speculation that Dylan O’Brien will attend SDCC to be a part of the 20th Century Fox presentation on July 20, since Maze Runner: The Death Cure is already set to premiere in 2018. Could this mean that O’Brien will find time to join the cast of Teen Wolf Season 6B?

Fans have been greatly concerned that Dylan O’Brien will no longer appear in the second half of the MTV show’s final season. After all, Stiles Stilinski was already set to move away from Beacon Hills to attend pre-FBI training. Unfortunately, it sounds like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) would have to face his new enemies without his best friend, who has helped him for the past five seasons.

Luckily, things have changed since the release of the latest Teen Wolf Season 6B trailer, which confirms that O’Brien is still a part of the series. It was also revealed that Tyler Hoechlin would return as Derek Hale after being absent from the fifth season.

The idea of Dylan O’Brien coming back for the last 10 episodes has since sparked speculation on his possible appearance at the show’s SDCC panel. However, the report confirming Teen Wolf Season 6B’s presentation writes that Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian and Khylin Rhambo will be in attendance. They will be joined by executive producer Jeff Davis in Hall H. There is no mention of O’Brien, as well as Holland Roden, who plays Lydia Martin in the series.

Nevertheless, fans think that there is a possibility that Dylan O’Brien will end up joining the panel. Some believe that the actor will join his friends at the Teen Wolf panel after attending the 20th Century Fox presentation that might include Maze Runner 3, which happens to be on the same day.

First, 20th Century Fox is set for an SDCC presentation that could include Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Deadpool 2, New Mutants and Red Sparrow in Hall H on July 20 at 11:30 a.m. Teen Wolf will then take over the venue at 2 p.m. later the same day.

[Featured Image by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images]