‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For June 17-21: A Kiss, Newman Chaos On Tape, Victor Tracks Chloe & Kevin

Young and the Restless spoilers for next week hint heated meetings, sizzling confrontations, and another scandalous scoop. Nikki Newman’s concert will be the main issue between the members of the Newman clan. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will try to catch the footage of the heated confrontation between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick. It’s going to be a tough week for all Genoa City residents.

Hilary Vs. The Newman Clan

Monday’s episode of Young and the Restless will put the Newman family in a difficult position. Hilary caught Victor and Nick arguing, and she will try to get it on tape. Hilary is always after one thing, the hottest scoop, and she just hit the jackpot.

Victor is enraged over Nick’s behavior and Nick feels the same. He will defend himself for trying to sabotage the concert, and he will put the blame on Victor. Although the two are arguing over Nikki, Nick still hates Victor over the incident with Chloe. Ultimately, Victor will declare Nick is no longer his son. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will be shocked with everything she hears while eavesdropping and will catch everything on tape. The scene becomes even more exciting when Nick receives a punch from his father.

Family Drama Continues

Victor and Nick are not the only ones to end up in a heated argument. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) will also face off. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby’s drink will end up on Victoria’s face. Abby is just one of Victoria’s problems. Spoilers suggest that Billy (Jason Thompson) will introduce Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to the kids as someone special to him. Billy will also tell Victoria about introducing the kids to Phyllis.

With all the drama surrounding her, Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wants to get away from all the stress in Genoa City. The concert left her drained, and seeing Victor and Nick arguing in the parking lot just made everything worse. She would turn to Jack (Peter Bergman) for help and the trip turns out to be something more.

Today on #YR, problems arise at Nikki's concert but Victor insists that the show must go! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/D482vQCDbR pic.twitter.com/3pRzdpr7Ph — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 13, 2017

In the Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, Nikki leans in for a kiss. However, she will immediately pull away, apologize, and tell Jack she shouldn’t have done that. From the looks of it, Nick is not the only thing Victor needs to worry about.

Victor Finds Chloe

Chloe was right to feel uneasy even if Kevin (Greg Rikaart) reassured her things are going to be fine. Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal Victor is going to receive a call from Dr. Harris. He will finally hear that Chloe escaped with Kevin. Despite the ongoing issues with the family, Victor would find Kevin and Chloe right away.

Today on #YR, Kevin shares surprising news and Nikki prepares for her concert. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TUxuSk2lps pic.twitter.com/fDVi51wWBt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 11, 2017

The preview for Tuesday’s episode of the Young and the Restless tease that someone will come knocking on Kevin and Chloe’s hotel room. When Kevin calls out who it is, Victor will be quick to answer, “Your worst nightmare.” It seems like the couple is going to hear a long lecture from the Mustache. With all the chaos in his family and the legal issues he could be facing if he turns them in, Victor might be willing to let Kevin and Chloe go.

Other Young and the Restless Spoilers

Next week on Y&R, Cane will continue to deal with the aftermath of his deception. He is going to continue fighting for his family. Meanwhile, Dina will do something which would shock Jack. Hilary has been involved in several scandals lately, and she will feel the consequences of her actions soon. When this happens, Devon (Bryton James) won’t hesitate to defend Hilary. Given the history between the two, Mariah can’t help but feel jealous of their relationship. Young and the Restless spoilers also hint that Phyllis will learn something which could affect several residents in Genoa City.

TODAY: The Newman family struggles to keep up their charade and Cane's kids find out about his infidelity. #YR pic.twitter.com/Sq1HrROJnr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 14, 2017

