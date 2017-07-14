Ancient ‘Reptilian Alien’ Bodies Unearthed Near Nazca Lines, UFO Researcher Makes Sensational Claim [Video]

At a press conference in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, a controversial Mexican UFOlogist, Jaime Maussan, claimed that a total of five “well preserved” or mummified alien bodies have been discovered near the famous Nazca Lines of southern Peru. Maussan claimed that the alleged alien or extraterrestrial beings have “reptilian” features that make them “closer to reptiles than humans.”

The alleged discovery, touted as “one of the most important of the 21st century,” has sparked a heated controversy among experts, with some saying it could be genuine, while others dismissed it as a yet another elaborate hoax.

According to Maussan, the mummified bodies, allegedly more than 1,700 years old, were unearthed at a site near the UNESCO World Heritage Nazca Lines. The estimated age of 1,700 years means that the alleged aliens died at about the time that historians believe the Nazca Lines were created, according to Express.

The Nazca Lines are ancient geoglyphs preserved in the Nazca Desert in Peru. Historians believe that they are ancient artwork related to ancient religious ritual, but UFO and Ancient Alien believers have linked them with aliens that visited the Earth in UFOs hundreds of years ago.

During the press conference, Maussan responded to previous allegations by skeptics that the preserved bodies were plaster cast forgeries.

The British UFO researcher Nigel Watson had dismissed the allegedly mummified alien bodies as “110 percent fake,” when Maussan first announced the discovery last June. He pointed out that Maussan has been accused in the past of promoting questionable finds as evidence of the existence of alien life. Watson also claimed that Maussan’s latest find was a hoax being pushed as part of a money-making scheme.

The World Congress of Mummy Studies also dismissed Maussan’s work as “an irresponsible organized campaign of disinformation.”

However, during Tuesday’s conference, entitled “The Mummies of Nazca,” Maussan presented X-rays of the mummified remains which he claimed proved that they were genuine.

He claimed that DNA sequencing and CAT scans were being conducted and that carbon dating of samples from the bodies indicated that they were mummified between 245 A.D. and 410 A.D.

“Nobody has proven that it is a fraud. We are going to present preliminary evidence that will determine in the eyes of the media, that these are true specimen,” Maussan told UFO enthusiasts and journalists at the conference. “And if there are still doubts that this is real, the obligation of Peruvians and the whole world is to preserve these bodies to find a true answer.”

Maussan and his colleagues first announced the discovery of “well preserved alien” remains in June. According to Maussan, the five feet, three inches tall mummified corpses had belonged to non-human beings with three long fingers and elongated skulls. He claimed that a total of five preserved “alien” bodies were found and that three of the bodies had reptilian characteristics.

“Those are two bodies and there are three of which seem to have characteristics that are closer to reptiles than to humans… That is, we have five bodies.”

The alleged discovery has sparked a heated controversy after skeptics dismissed it as a hoax. According to RT, some experts, such as Professor Konstantin Korotkov of St. Petersburg University in Russia, said they were remains of a “humanoid” creature, but it was not clear whether he thought they were of extraterrestrial origin.

However, others pointed out that Korotkov has been linked in the past with pseudo-scientific research claims, such as a recent claim that he invented a camera that photographs the human soul.

Express reported that M.K. Jesse, an expert in musculoskeletal radiology at the University of Colorado Hospital, said the remains appeared to be genuine. The expert said it was unlikely that the elongated skull and the three-fingered hands were forgeries.

“The do show a CT scan of the mummy, which, if genuine, does suggest they are actually bones,” Mick West, administrator of the debunking website, Metabunk, said, according to Express. “The Skull is interesting, as from the x-ray shown it looks like a real skull, but oddly shaped.”

“If I wanted to fake such a thing, I would use a real human skeleton, then add fake hands, feet, and head.”

Snopes had also weighed in on the “discovery” last June, pointing out that the elongated skulls could be due to the well-known ancient practice of cranial elongation.

Rodolfo Salas-Gismondi, from the Paleontology Department of the National History Museum of Peru, who is also an associate researcher at the American Museum of Natural History, contradicted M.K. Jesse’s analysis, insisting that the structure of the hands of the “reptilian aliens” was fundamentally incorrect when assessed from the perspective of biological or evolutionary science.

Salas-Gismondi claimed that the so-called “reptilian alien” remains were, in fact, sophisticated forgeries constructed by an artist using bones obtained from different sources, including children’s and animal bones.

