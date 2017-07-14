Anime-Themed Glasses Soon To Be Sold In Tokyo, Licensed Collaboration Products Available For Manga/Anime Fans

People seeking anime-themed glasses to match their cosplay outfit are in for a treat as a shop in Tokyo, Japan known as the “Animegane” will soon be selling custom-made eyewear based on popular manga and anime.

Otaku diehard fans in Akihabara, Tokyo will soon be having a new go-to shop for eyewear as a new shop will be opening there featuring glasses that are either similar to the ones their favorite manga and anime characters wear or are custom-made to look like it was specifically made for it.

According to Kotaku, the shop’s name itself describes what the establishment is all about as “Animegane” was derived from the combination of the words “anime” and “megane,” which means “glasses.”

Citing Japanese-language website IT Media, Kotaku revealed that the shop not only sells eyewear based on manga and anime but also accept orders for custom-made frames to cater to their customers’ specific needs.

Based on a report from Crunchy Roll, the Animegane already has 40 licensed collaboration glasses and will be adding ten more before the year comes to an end.

So far, anime-themed glasses that have been added to the shop’s line-up include ones that are designed based on the anime shows Macross Frontier, Fate/Stay Night (Unlimited Blade Works), Toho Project, Evangelion, Hatsune Miku, The Disastrous, Life of Saiki K., World Trigger, and Tiger & Bunny.

Other glasses, particularly those that are made to look like the ones worn by characters from Sword Art Online, Osomatsu-san, and Mahou Girls PreCure!, are also featured in the shop’s social media page.

Of course, these specially made eyewear comes with matching price tags that range from 7,800 yen or approximately $69 to 15,000 yen or about $133, according to Kotaku.

The shop also sells glasses used by characters in the popular anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, including the one worn by Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter, Sarada Uchiha. That particular product costs 9,180 yen, tax included.

The anime-themed glasses shop, an establishment from the Tokyo-based company t.n.t, will open on July 15, 2017 in Akihabara. According to Crunchy Roll, the company chose the place because of its reputation as the “Center of Japanese Otaku culture.”

Aside from the specialty shop in Akihabara, t.n.t has already established itself with “Shitsuji Megane Eyemirror” which has been offering anime-themed eyewear and many others since 2012.

What do you think of the anime-themed glasses featured by Animegane? Share it with us by leaving your comments below.

[Featured Image by Studio Pierrot]