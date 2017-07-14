‘I Am The Captain Now’: Kid Rock Senate Statement Further Hints 2018 Election Run, Blasts ‘Fake News’ Doubters

Kid Rock for Senate? According to online statements made by the right-wing rocker in recent days, the answer is an “absolute YES.”

Starting with tweets made Wednesday, Rock hinted that he had a “major announcement” coming up after tweeting about the new Kid Rock For Senate website, which he says is real. After doubters in the media accused his Senate plans of being a mere publicity stunt, Rock released a strongly-worded, exclamation mark-filled statement published on his website and posted on social media titled, “Once Again The Press Is Wrong.”

In the short statement, Kid Rock outlines what he views as clear examples of “fake news” — claims that his Senate run cannot be genuine because he hasn’t yet filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and that he is currently signed with Warner Bros. Records. Rock claims that he has up to 15 days from the day that he announced his candidacy to file with the FEC.

The New York Times, a prominent doubter of Rock’s plans, has pointed out that the FEC’s website states, “An individual running for a seat in the Senate or the House of Representatives becomes a candidate when he or she raises or spends more than $5,000 in contributions or expenditures.”

So that date will likely depend on how well Rock’s merchandise sells, but he appears to be correct in stating that the deadline hasn’t yet passed.

Kid Rock then sets his focus on Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow, who would be Rock’s opponent in the 2018 race for Michigan Senator should he make it past the Republican primary. In a quip echoing Stabenow’s tweeted response to Rock’s announcement, the Detroit rocker stated the following.

“Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bulls**t!”

This statement is likely in response to Stabenow’s tweet which said of Rock, “I know we both share a love of music. I concede he’s better at playing guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan.”

Kid Rock ends his short statement on his response to Stabenow and others with a quote: “I am the captain now.”

“Kid Rock For Senate” Rumors Swirl

Speculation of a Kid Rock Senate run began back in February when Michigan GOP officials floated Rock’s name as a possible contender for Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s Senate seat, according to the Inquisitr. Further buzz ensued when Kid Rock, joined by musician Ted Nugent and invited by former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, visited the White House to meet with President Trump. Now, it appears that those who had guessed that Rock’s White House visit may have been more about networking than socializing could be right — the Detroit native could be eyeing the Michigan Senate seat after all.

Suspicions were initially confirmed when Kid Rock tweeted a photo of a lawn sign that read “Kid Rock for Senate,” with the message that a Kid Rock For Senate website, which displays campaign T-shirts, bumper stickers, and hats for sale, is genuine. Immediately thereafter, Rock posted a follow-up tweet in which he continued to foreshadow his political ambitions:

“Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future – Kid Rock.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Media Doubts Rock’s Senate Aspirations

But that didn’t stop doubters who suggested that Kid Rock may be doing this as a publicity stunt. The New York Times speculated that Rock could be using the hints of a Senate run to help sell more records or concert tickets, and has also suggested that the scheme itself could reap rewards in the form of merchandise sales. The Detroit Free Press reports that Rock actually released two new songs, along with accompanying music videos, in the early-morning hours on Friday. There is also a hint of a tour at the end of the “Greatest Show on Earth” video, which displays the words, “COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU… 2018.”

The Washington Examiner, on the other hand, wonders whether his “major announcement” could be the opening of a Detroit restaurant, pointing to the fact that Rock had filed two trademarks in May for the restaurant name “Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit Bar & Grill.”

In his statement, Rock argues that his release of music during a campaign is no different than politicians who write books while on the trail, explaining, “Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101!”

Could Kid Rock In The Senate Be A Reality?

While many doubt the ability of a musician with no political experience to be elected a U.S. Senator, others say that anything is possible in the Age of Trump. It remains to be seen how serious the Michigan-based rocker is about his political goals and whether he will be able to realize them. As the FEC deadline approaches, America gets closer to knowing whether Kid Rock is serious about his Senate ambitions.

[Featured Image by Amy Harris/Invision/AP Images]