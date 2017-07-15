Sandara Park Recalls First Painful Breakup, Identity Of 2NE1 Singer’s Former Boyfriend Revealed

Sandara Park has been busy expanding her brand as a solo artist after the shocking disbandment of the popular South Korean girl group 2NE1. The 32-year-old was a guest star on the Get It Beauty show and she revealed more than just her beauty tips and secrets.

The YG Entertainment artist and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong talked about their first love and breakups. Sandara Park, who is also known by her stage name Dara, didn’t hold back when sharing her very painful split with her first boyfriend. The actress made sure not to mention the name of her first love but she opened up about one particular incident.

Sandara Park recalled that she and her former beau had a “difficult fight” and she just couldn’t stop herself from crying at the time. The singer then said that her emotions “caused production delays,” but she was thankful that the other actors understood her situation and cheered her up to make her feel better.

“I thought my life was over when I broke up because that was my first relationship.”

The star also shared that she got her revenge for the heartache by selling all the gifts that her first love gave her. Sandara Park then used the money that she earned from the goods to go on vacation with her friends. To wrap up her first breakup story, she jokingly encouraged women to take revenge on their boyfriends just like what she did before.

Since Sandara Park started her career in the Philippines, her Filipino fans knew exactly who she was talking about. The former 2NE1 member was known to have only dated one person before heading back to South Korea to do workshop classes for YG Entertainment.

The mystery man that Sandara Park was referring to was Filipino actor Joseph Bitangcol, who is now married with one child. The pair first met during the first season of the Filipino reality-based talent competition Star Circle Quest (SCQ), where Dara eventually finished in second place.

The former band member of CL, Park Bom, and Minzy was initially paired with the grand winner of SCQ, Hero Angeles, but their team-up was dropped after the actor decided to retire from show business. Joseph Bitangcol then became Sandara Park’s leading man in her third Filipino movie.

