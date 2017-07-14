Charge Justin Trudeau With Treason, Wounded U.S. Soldier Says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be charged with treason.

That’s the contention of retired U.S. Special Forces Sgt. Layne Morris, who was blinded in one eye in the Afghanistan grenade attack that killed fellow soldier Sgt. Christopher Speer in the same July 27, 2002, firefight.

Canada recently awarded the attacker, then-15-year-old Omar Khadr, with a an $8 million lawsuit settlement ($10.5 million in Canadian dollars) and a formal apology.

In 2010, Khadr pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, providing material support for terrorism, spying, and conspiracy, including an admission that he threw the grenade, as part of a plea bargain, CNN explained at the time he was transferred from U.S. custody to Canada.

Born in Canada, where he lives now, “Khadr was taken to Afghanistan by his father, a senior Al Qaeda member, in the late 1990s; his dad later died in a battle with Pakistani forces in 2003,” the Daily Mail detailed.

Khadr, 30, says he is now a changed man, the Daily Mail added.

After U.S. forces captured Khadr, he was detained at Guantanamo Bay for 10 years. President Obama reportedly secretly shipped him out to Canada in September 2012, and he was released there in 2015. Army medics treated Khadr for his battlefield injuries at the time of the attack and apparently saved his life in the process.

Khadr, 30, claimed he was tortured at Gitmo, and sued the Canadian government for wrongful imprisonment, resulting in the huge payout.

According to Sgt. Morris, the Trudeau government tried to orchestrate the settlement to prevent him and Sgt. Speer’s widow from seizing the cash pursuant to their $134 million U.S. court judgment against Khadr.

The Inquisitr previously chronicled that Khadr was the youngest jihadist to be sent to Gitmo. In addition, he was reportedly the first person to be prosecuted in a war crimes tribunal for acts committed as a juvenile since World War II.

Sgt. Morris, who lost an eye in the grenade attack, made his feelings known about the lucrative payoff to the Toronto Sun.

“Like a punch in the face. We didn’t understand the deal but we didn’t think that the government would do a behind-the-scenes move like that…It feels like a dirty deal to me…We were fighting the terrorists. They were the bad guys. Something is really off here. I can’t believe any government would get involved in something like this.”

The wounded warrior added that U.S. and Canadian soldiers fought side by side in the Afghan theater and that “it’s quite a thing that now Canada is giving millions to a guy who would attack a compound where Canadians were serving.”

Morris is outraged that Trudeau would approve a financial settlement of this nature.

“As a general rule, and in every other case that I have ever heard of, you keep money out of the hands of people who build bombs or would throw hand grenades at our soldiers…I don’t see this as anything but treason. It’s something a traitor would do. As far as I am concerned, Prime Minister Trudeau should be charged.”

In an interview with the CBC embedded below, Sgt. Morris described Justin Trudeau as an Omar Khadr “groupie” to the CBC anchor who generally responds with the government’s point of view.

The Liberal Party under legacy candidate Justin Trudeau (son of former PM Pierre Trudeau) ousted Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper in the October 2015 Canadian general election, after Harper and his party were in office for nine years.

[Featured Image by Alessandra Tarantino/AP Images]