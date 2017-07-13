Giants’ Brandon Marshall, Grilled On Racial Issues, Violence Allegations, Storms Out Of Interview [Video]

Veteran New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall has been outspoken on racial issues in pro football, but when radio hosts on a Boston station grilled him on the topic Thursday morning, Marshall stood up and stormed out of the interview while spilling a cup of coffee on a station computer on his way out.

The uncomfortable scene was caught on video, and that footage may be viewed below on this page.

In 2015, at the height of the “Deflategate” scandal in which New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was accused of surreptitiously deflating game footballs below the pressure required by the NFL, Marshall stated publicly that Brady was being given favorable treatment in the alleged scandal because of his race.

“There are a lot of players out there that believe that white players, specifically at the quarterback position, are treated differently,” Marshall said in September of 2015 on the Showtime network Inside The NFL program. Marshall went on to say that NFL players — both black and white — believe that the public and the league “absolutely” hold players to different standards of behavior based on race.

But when WEEI sports talk radio hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan grilled Marshall about his past remarks, he refused to explore the subject with them.

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys. So if that’s what you guys want to do, then you can go there. But black guys in America get treated differently, period,” Marshall said in response to the hosts’ initial questions about his prior remarks on race.

“Come on, man, you’re going back to a year ago. You guys made news, man. You got Brandon Marshall to say, ‘Black guys get treated differently,’ and I’m going to drop the mic on you guys…Change the subject, or I’m getting off, I’m dropping the mic,” the 34-year-old former Chicago Bears and New York Jets star continued.

The interview took place at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the Boston sports talk radio station was on location covering the Johnny Damon Celebrity Golf Classic. Watch the entire exchange including Marshall’s irate walk-off, in the video below.

Marshall’s abrupt walk-out, however, appeared to be triggered not by the racially oriented questioning, but by Minihane’s mention of prior legal problems experienced by the NFL star. Marshall, who was a fourth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2006, has been the subject of at least nine separate domestic violence allegations.

The most recent incident came in 2012 when Marshall is alleged to have punched a woman in the face outside a New York City nightclub. No charges were filed in that incident, however.

Marshall was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011 and has since become an advocate for increased mental health awareness in the NFL. But the WEEI hosts appeared to believe that his status granted him special treatment in the violence allegations against him. When they raised the issue, Marshall ended the interview, removing his headset and saying, “I’m done with you guys.”

In March, Marshall signed a two-year contract with the New York Giants paying him a reported $12 million.

[Featured Image By Cindy Ord/Getty Images]