69th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announced, No ‘Game Of Thrones’, Leftovers

The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy’s have been released, and feature many outstanding series that aired in 2016 and 2017, but the list most notably excludes fan favorites Game of Thrones and The Leftovers.

Leading the Emmy list of nominations, Emmy juggernaut Saturday Night Live has received 22 nominations and continues to be the most decorated show in Emmy history. Marked by the current political climate and featuring outstanding performances by Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy, who both received nominations, Season 45 of Saturday Night Live received some of the sketch shows best ratings in the past 22 years. Saturday Night Live has received an incredible 231 Emmy nominations since it first aired in 1975.

HBO drama series Westworld joins Saturday Night Live for the most nominations, also with 22 nominations, including outstanding drama series. The show about a futuristic theme park filled with robot actors has been a huge success for HBO, and aims to continue HBO’s current dominance of the Emmy’s, even without HBO’s Emmy big hitter Game of Thrones.

The 69th Emmy’s marks the first time since 2011 that the popular HBO show Game of Thrones has not been nominated due to the strict rules governing a shows eligibility to be considered. Emmy rules state that the show has to begin “airing” between June 1, 2016, until May 31, 2017. Since Season 6 of Game of Thrones began on April 24, 2016 (even though 4 episodes aired during the eligible window), the show has been deemed ineligible for consideration at this year’s awards. Last year the show garnered an amazing 23 nominations for which it won 12 awards, including outstanding drama series.

“This sweeping array of television shows ranges from familiar favorites like black- ish and House of Cards to nominations newcomers like Westworld, This Is Us and Atlanta. The power of television and its talented performers – in front of and behind the camera – enthrall a worldwide audience. We are thrilled to once again honor the very best that television has to offer.” – Academy of the Television Arts and Sciences CEO Hayma Washington

Among the list of nominations are Emmy newcomers Netflix’s Stranger Things, NBC’s This Is Us, and FX’s Atlanta. Claire Foy, Milo Ventimiglia, and Donald Glover round out the list of actors that received their first nominations.

Twitter has been buzzing about the nominations list, most notably for its lack of nominations for the critically and audience acclaimed HBO show The Leftovers. The drama about a Rapture-like event has just finished its third and final season, but even after receiving great reviews, it has still yet to receive a primetime Emmy nomination.

The Leftovers had one of the best, most critically praised final seasons in the history of TV & didn’t get ONE NOMINATION. #Emmys are a joke — Austin (@AustinCTweets) 13 July 2017

You can check out the full list of nominations here or watch the video below. The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS.

