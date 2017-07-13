‘Time’ Magazine Cover Says Don Jr. Was Caught ‘Red Handed,’ Gets Big Twitter Reaction

First Lady Melania Trump may have worn a red Christian Dior suit in Paris on Thursday, July 13, but it was Donald Trump, Jr., who was being called caught “red handed” that same day by Time. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania’s choice of a red suit was praised, but Don Jr.’s appearance on the latest cover of Time, as seen below, with the words “red-handed” emblazoned across Don’s chin, is getting a big response on Twitter. Beneath the words “Red Handed,” the article’s title “The Russia Scandal Hits Home” appears above the author’s name, David Von Drehle.

Folks on Twitter are analyzing the Time magazine cover, with the words “I love it” in white print across Don’s upper lip, like a mustache reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s short mustache.

Time Magazine Cover Photo Of Donald Trump, Jr., From January 18, Before Meetings At Trump Tower

The photo of Don Jr. that was used for the Time magazine cover was taken by John Moore, like the one above of Don when the younger Trump arrived at Trump Tower on January 18. Don was in New York City that day when President Trump was still President-elect Donald Trump, preparing to be sworn in as President No. 45 on January 20.

With an intense look on his face and a U.S. flag pin on his lapel next to his unbuttoned shirt, Don Jr. appears on the Time magazine cover amid words pulled from Don’s own emails, according to Time.

“Russia – Clinton – private and confidential.”

Von Drehle, a Time editor-at-large, notes that Don Jr. was promised “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” The sensitive information Don was being promised claimed that Russia had pledged their allegiance of support for President Trump, given from the “Crown prosecutor” of Russia that same morning that the emails were sent.

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Instead of turning down the information, Time reports that Don responded with how much he loved the thought of the information promised, if it really contained what was being promised. Therefore, phrases like “Hillary info” and “ultra sensitive” and others appear printed across Don’s face atop the Time magazine cover for all the world to see, and Twitter is having a field day with responses to Time‘s cover.

“If it’s what you say I love it.”

