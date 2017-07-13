Tamron Hall Talk Show May Compete Against Megyn Kelly On ‘Today’

Tamron Hall is launching a new daytime talk show produced by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his Weinstein Television unit.

The show, which has yet to have an official title, may compete head to head with Megyn Kelly, who is taking over the 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. time slot Monday through Friday on NBC, in what could possibly be something along the lines of a grudge or revenge match.

In the meantime, Kelly Ripa allegedly feels betrayed by Megyn Kelly, given that their shows will also air opposite each other, setting up what could be a three-way ratings rivalry.

Megyn Kelly bumped Tamron Hall from her Today Show platform after she left the Fox News Channel for NBC News. Although the network reportedly offered Hall a lucrative new contract that included significant face time on the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Today flagship and a continuation of her MSNBC show, she decided in February to walk away from NBC entirely after 10 years.

Megyn Kelly’s show daytime show will premiere on September 25 in front of a live audience, Politico reported, although it’s still unclear as to whether it will be officially designated as part of the Today franchise.

The news magazine Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly has garnered lackluster ratings so far, regularly losing to 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos reruns, prompting buzz that NBC execs might be regretting the decision to offer Kelly the daypart as well.

According to the New York Post, Tamron Hall was getting ready to move back to Texas when Weinstein called to pitch a show that “will focus on current events, human interest stories and in-depth celebrity interviews.”

In a press release, Weinstein explained what he had in mind in developing a talk show for Tamron Hall.

“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Some Megyn Kelly detractors contend that when the ambitious media personality and former corporate lawyer who anchored The Kelly File on Fox News famously challenged Donald Trump during the August 2015 GOP presidential debate over his past disparaging comments about women (“only Rosie O’Donnell,” the future president famously quipped), it was more about careerism and auditioning for another network — which turned out to be NBC — than a legitimate journalistic inquiry.

Against that backdrop, those Fox News viewers disillusioned with Megyn Kelly over all the subsequent anti-Trump content on The Kelly File are unlikely to follow her to NBC. On the flip side, more liberal NBC viewers could be reluctant to welcome Megyn Kelly into their living rooms because of her FNC resume.

Or, as an Inquisitr commenter observed, “The left hates her and the right has disowned her.”

On May 1, when NBC officially announced that Megyn Kelly was getting the 9 a.m. gig, it became obvious that in most markets that she would directly compete against Live with Kelly and Ryan, which is syndicated by ABC.

Recall that Megyn Kelly was a guest host on Kelly Ripa’s show on the day after the 2016 presidential election, which Megyn and her team may have planned as a sort of a victory lap if Donald Trump, as the media incorrectly expected, lost his bid for the White House.

As alluded to above, Kelly Ripa reportedly feels that she was used, according to what a media industry insider or insiders supposedly told RadarOnline about Kelly vs. Kelly.

“Kelly regrets the day she let Megyn be her guest co-host. She wishes she’d never let that woman use her as a stepping-stone on her own soundstage…That show gave Megyn an audience massive enough to convince NBC that she was the right woman to lead their news crew..Megyn was happy-pappy sitting next to Kelly, but then she turned around and used that segment and Kelly’s ratings magic to seal the lucrative deal with NBC.”

Kelly Ripa allegedly may consider spilling the beans about Megyn Kelly’s supposed secrets, including plastic surgery, Radar added.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]