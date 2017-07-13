Parasailing Death In Phuket: Australian Man Dies In Thailand, Horrific Travel Accident Captured Live On Camera

Australian businessman Roger Hussey died while parasailing in Thailand on Wednesday. The horrific accident took place at the Kata Beach in Phuket, as the 71-year-old man fell into the sea after his harness apparently failed. The entire incident was captured live on camera.

Thailand continues to be dangerous for Australian tourists who have met with fatal accidents in the recent past during their vacations in South Asia. More than 300 Australians either died or got injured while touring in Thailand last year. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, 20,000 Australian tourists visit Phuket every month. Parasailing is a popular activity in the resort island.

The last moments of Roger Hussey’s life were captured by his wife, Budsabong Thongsangka. The Perth businessman was seen smiling as he prepared himself for the parasailing. A local expert adjusted his life jacket, and he went on to wear the harness. A few other members of the crew helped him on the way.

Shortly after Hussey went high into the air, he fell into the sea. The fatal moment was captured on camera. Other people on the beach seemed shocked for a brief moment, as they rushed to help Hussey. According to local media, the Australian tourist accidentally released his harness. Hussey found it difficult to breathe, as he was taken off the sea. He passed away soon after the accident.

Roger Hussey’s Facebook profile shows that he loved to travel, as his albums have a number of vacation pictures. In some pictures, he is seen scuba diving in the Menjangan Island, Indonesia. His love for beaches is evident from various travel photos. He shared many of those pictures on 500px. The images also prove that he has been touring South Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Australia has already named Thailand as one of the most dangerous holiday destinations for Australian tourists, according to The Australian. The next two most dangerous destinations are the Philippines and Indonesia.

Roger Hussey shared a Balinese saying in a couple of his pictures on Facebook.

“Always be yourself, unless you can be a unicorn.”

Roger Hussey, along with his wife, was supposed to return to Australia on Friday.

[Featured Image by Roger Hussey/Facebook]