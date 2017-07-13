Audi A8 Promises To Ease Traffic Jam Headaches: How Does Its Self-Drive Technology Work?

The Audi A8 is officially confirmed for release in 2018 as the German automobile manufacturer promises to deliver the self-driving car that would ease car owners of their traffic jam troubles.

According to The Verge, the German car firm unveiled their new luxury sedan that features technology allowing Level 3 autonomy in driving in Barcelona, Spain.

Aside from its high-tech features that include an infotainment system and fully active electric suspension, Audi’s fourth generation flagship car is set to cause jaws to drop with its self-driving capabilities.

Based on the report, the German carmaker claims to have perfected Level 3 Autonomy that allows drivers to sit back and relax while their Audi A8 maneuvers through a traffic jam.

The new technology dubbed as the “AI traffic jam pilot,” which can be activated by a single push of a button on the center console, will control the vehicle’s steering, acceleration, braking, and starting from a dead-stop, all while the driver is not paying attention.

But how does it work?

Apparently, the new Audi automobile is packed with a radar, front-facing camera, and ultrasonic sensors that allows it to self-drive without crashing in a speed as of up to 37 miles per hour.

But while the German company brags about the car driving itself, there are a couple of limitations to it. Tech Times said the self-drive technology only works on highways or roads that have physical barriers that block oncoming traffic.

On top of that, owners of the Audi A8 should do their homework on local traffic laws first before bringing their high-tech vehicle on the road as the company warns that some places might deem the Traffic Jam Pilot feature to be illegal.

Despite these caveats, however, Audi can definitely be lauded for achieving Level 3 autonomy considering that the highest self-driving capabilities in an automobile only reached Level 2. According to Tech Times, the Level 2 autonomy allows cars to self-drive only up to a certain time limit.

When it comes to the A8, no time limit is allotted because when the feature is activated, the vehicle will remain in self-drive mode. There should be a traffic jam, of course.

The Audi A8 also offers more features on top of the Traffic Jam Pilot, including three options on gasoline, two on diesel, and one plug-in hybrid engine. Its hybrid engine also features 449 system horsepower by using a combination of electric drive system and a 3.0 V6 engine.

Aesthetically, the A8 is a vehicle worth bragging because of its lush cabin and the new Audi MMI infotainment system.

Of course, such vehicle with innovative and high-tech features don’t come cheap as the German car company set its price tag to at least $100,000 upon its release in the U.S. in 2018.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]