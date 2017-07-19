Justin Bieber To Be Joined By Kehlani, Vic Mensa, Martin Garrix, Migos On Purpose Tour US Leg

Justin Bieber fans get excited. Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix, and Vic Mensa will join the pop superstar on his upcoming Purpose World Tour’s North American stadium run as supporting acts.

The support acts were announced today ahead of the Biebs kicking off his summer U.S. tour dates in Arlington, Texas on July 29.

The pop prince is currently enjoying a brief break after wrapping dates in Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Billboard reports Roc Nation rapper Mensa, who’s gearing up to drop his debut album The Autobiography, will open for all nine of Justin’s Purpose Tour dates.

Three-member rap group Migos will support Justin on five dates, while songstress Kehlani, and Dutch super DJ-producer Garrix will be the support for two dates each.

“I’m excited to kick off the US stadium leg of this tour with the support of T-Mobile,” Justin said in a release of his tour.

The pop prince added, “I’m looking forward to bringing an amazing show to the fans, bigger and better than ever.”

The Canadian’s star’s epic Purpose World Tour began back on March 9, 2016 in Seattle, Washington in support of his nearly six million-selling, Grammy nominated, critically acclaimed Purpose album.

To date, Justin has sold out 64 U.S. and 52 international tour dates and pulled in over $200 million in earnings as revealed in April box office figures.

Specifically, the Purpose Tour’s gross from the start to July 2017 is $256.5 million over 159 shows.

However, there are still 15 further shows on the tour schedule.

It’s estimated that these concerts will add just under $59 million to the estimated gross of Bieber’s Purpose Tour, bringing it to over $315 million.

Dividing that estimated gross by the average price of a Purpose Tour ticket ($70), calculates the number of tickets sold as 4,504,285,71.

Justin Bieber announces Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix & Vic Mensa as Purpose Tour openers https://t.co/W18GDJd82N pic.twitter.com/JQr52ashU2 — billboard (@billboard) July 17, 2017

Justin Bieber recruited Migos and Vic Mensa to join him for the stadium tourhttps://t.co/wTVeXz1gQt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 18, 2017

The updated estimate of Purpose World Tour tickets sold reveals Bieber’s approximate contribution to the Pencils of Promise organization.

As previously reported, Justin donates $1 from every Purpose Tour ticket sold to Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization that builds schools and provides educational resources for impoverished children in developing countries.

As of last year, PoP has installed over 330 schools and helped over 35,000 children in developing countries.

Back in May, PoP named Justin as their first global Ambassador. Natalie Ebel — director of marketing for the organization — explained the history of the Biebs’ involvement with the organization to Teen Vogue.

“Justin has been a member of the PoP family since the early days,” Ebel told the magazine.

“Around the time that he was just a 13-year-old kid with a guitar on YouTube, he met our founder — Adam Braun…who told him about the organization he had recently started,” Natalie said, recalling the Biebs’ career start in 2007.

She continued, “Since then, Justin’s been a dedicated supporter, truly believing in our mission to provide education for all.”

Ebel went on to say, “Over the years, he’s donated millions of dollars to this organization, which funded dozens of schools and provided access to quality education for thousands of students.”

The director said that because of the superstar’s committed support to funding, PoP has already started to build seven new schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Further builds are planned elsewhere.

Ebel also revealed Bieber donated $1 from every ticket sold on his “My World” and “Believe” tours to Pencils of Promise.

By the end of Bieber’s two-year Purpose World Tour, the 23-year-old will have donated over $4.5 million to the charity, directly helping youngsters in desperate need.

In October 2013, Justin visited an ongoing school build in Guatemala, Central America during his Believe Tour.

The singer subsequently posted a video about the trip titled “Guatemala Video Confession: Giving is the best.”

Justin Bieber is helping kids in eastern Ghana get an education: https://t.co/tfiCaBAZw8 pic.twitter.com/B6MQWOMzWO — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) May 7, 2016

In addition to his sizable, and continuing, PoP donations, Justin also supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which he has done since 2009.

The “Sorry” singer meets children and teens with life-threatening illnesses through Make-A-Wish at almost every show on his current Purpose Tour.

Similar meets took place during Justin’s Believe (2012-2013) and My World (2010-201) tours.

Back in 2013, he set a record — at the time it was 200 — for granting more “wishes” than any other recording artist.

The figure is reportedly now over 300 “wishes.”

Did You Know Justin Bieber Meets ‘Make-A-Wish’ Children In Nearly Every City On His… https://t.co/RUXzgg7bSO pic.twitter.com/LJDq3thA10 — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) May 14, 2016

Meanwhile, Pollstar have revealed the rankings for most popular tours for the first six months of 2017.

Justin’s visually sumptuous, hit-packed Purpose World Tour is the world’s third most popular tour this year.

In first place, is Guns N’ Roses’ The Not In This Lifetime tour.

The second most popular tour is U2’s The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary live tour.

Metallica and Depeche Mode’s tour complete the Top 5 of Pollstar’s results.

If you’re a Justin Bieber fan and plan on attending his upcoming summer Purpose World Tour stadium dates, let us know in the comments section whether you’re excited to Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix, and Vic Mensa?

For a look at the complete schedule for Bieber’s Purpose World Tour click the link below.

.@JustinBieber's Purpose Tour has been named in the Top 3 most popular tours of 2017 so far. Full list: https://t.co/5YIIp8bimk pic.twitter.com/q7og69O2B7 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 18, 2017

[Featured Image By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]