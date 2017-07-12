Players Can Tame Animals In ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’

It seems like the eagle Senu won’t be the only friendly animal that players will find in Assassin’s Creed Origins. While answering a series of questions, Assassin’s Creed game director Ashraf Ismail confirmed on Twitter that users will also be able to tame additional animals that can be found throughout Origins‘ large Egyptian map.

Ismail didn’t go into specifics on exactly how animal taming would work, but fans of the series should expect to see other helpful animals in addition to their eagle companion. Since Assassin’s Creed Origins is adopting more RPG elements than what has been seen in previous entries of the popular Ubisoft franchise, it is possible that animal taming could be unlocked through a character skill. The feature could be tied to the title’s newly improved leveling system.

Users will make use of animals in several different ways in Assassin’s Creed Origins. As the Inquisitr previously reported, it is already revealed that the game will also feature a robust system to provide players with in-game mounts that should aid in traversing the title’s open world. Not only will fans have access to a variety of different animal steeds, such as horses and camels, but Origins will also include player-driven chariots. Bayek, the protagonist of the newest Assassin’s Creed adventure, can even store his favorite mounts in stables.

These stored mounts can then be summoned while out in the world, giving players quick access to transportation wherever they may be. Given that the map of Assassin’s Creed Origins is said to be much more horizontal than the series’ past installments, the use of mounts will help players travel through the game’s more spread out map.

While gamers may encounter other friendly animals in Assassin’s Creed Origins, it is clear that none of them will be as important as Senu. Bayek’s eagle companion will be instrumental in helping players scout out areas through aerial reconnaissance. In fact, Senu will also have skills to improve by leveling much like Bayek himself. As the title suggests, the upcoming game is meant to serve as an origin story for the assassin order and the use of Senu represents the eagle vision skill that every assassin has possessed in the franchise’s other titles.

If you could tame any animal that might possibly be found in ancient Egypt, which one would you most want to see by your side in Assassin’s Creed Origins?

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]